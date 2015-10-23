(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 23 (Fitch) (This is a correction of a release
published Oct. 5,
2015. It corrects the short-term rating for PNC to 'F1' in the
first sentence,
which was stated as 'F1+' in the original release.)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.'s
(PNC) ratings at
'A+/F1'. The Rating Outlook remains Stable. The affirmation
reflects the strong
earnings profile, stable and diverse business model, and its
consistency of
performance through time.
The rating action follows a periodic review of the large
regional banking group,
which includes BB&T Corporation (BBT), Capital One Finance
Corporation (COF),
Comerica Incorporated (CMA), Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB),
Huntington Bancshares
Inc. (HBAN), Keycorp (KEY), M&T Bank Corporation (MTB), MUFG
Americas Holding
Corporation (MUAH), PNC Financial Services Group (PNC), Regions
Financial
Corporation (RF), SunTrust Banks Inc. (STI), US Bancorp (USB),
Wells Fargo &
Company (WFC), and Zions Bancorporation (ZION).
Company-specific rating rationales for the other banks are
published separately,
and for further discussion of the large regional bank sector in
general, refer
to the special report titled 'Large Regional Bank Periodic
Review,' to be
published shortly.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
The affirmation reflects the company's strong earnings profile,
stable and
diverse business model, and its consistency of performance
through time. PNC's
earnings remain solid, and compare well with other large
regional banks.
Earnings have benefited from diversified sources of non-interest
income,
well-controlled core expenses and lower credit costs.
PNC's net interest margin (NIM) still benefits from purchase
accounting
accretion (PAA), which added approximately 14 basis points (bps)
to the margin
in the second quarter of 2015 (2Q15). Including the PAA, PNC's
NIM still lags
many of its peers. Somewhat offsetting this dynamic, PNC
generates a higher
relative proportion of earnings from non-interest income than
the other large
regional banks. Noninterest income accounted for 46% of revenues
in the first
half of 2015 (1H15), as compared to the peer average of 38%. PNC
benefits from
asset management, corporate banking and consumer service fees,
as well as its
22% ownership in BlackRock.
Noninterest income has also been aided by gains on the sale of
the company's
Visa shares, which have averaged over $40 million a quarter over
the last year,
or around 3% of quarterly pre-tax income. As of June 30, 2015,
the unrealized
gain on PNC's Visa shares totaled roughly $600 million,
providing the company
with the opportunity to likely sell down its holdings, and
realize further
gains.
PNC's capital profile is considered solid, and roughly in line
with other large
regional banks. PNC reported its estimated fully phased-in
Common Equity Tier 1
ratio (CET1) under Basel III standardized approach rules was 10%
at June 30,
2015, well above the 7% threshold. Given its advanced-approach
institution
status, it will face volatility in accumulated other
comprehensive income (AOCI)
due to interest rate movements, necessitating the need for an
associated capital
buffer, which Fitch expects the company to maintain.
Although PNC is subject to the advanced approach, it will not be
subject to
systemically important surcharge. Fitch also notes that PNC once
again did well
under annual regulatory stress testing, with modest declines in
starting and
ending capital ratios.
PNC's liquidity is good. At June 30, 2015, its loan to deposit
ratio was 86%,
roughly in line with peers'. While Fitch expects this ratio
could rise as loan
growth resumes to more normalized levels, we would expect PNC to
manage its
liquidity position in a conservative manner, as it has
historically done so. The
company also has access to a diversified array of funding
sources. Fitch
believes PNC has sufficient sources of cash at the parent to
maintain acceptable
levels of liquidity for the foreseeable future.
PNC disclosed that its estimated pro forma liquidity coverage
ratio was in
excess of 100% at both the consolidated and bank levels at
quarter-end. This
more than exceeds the minimum phased-in requirement of 80%,
which became
effective for Advanced Approach banks on Jan. 1, 2015.
The credit environment remains quite benign, and net charge-offs
(NCOs)
decreased again, to only 13bps in 2Q15. Fitch notes that NCOs at
this level are
unsustainable for the company and the industry. Given the
commercial make-up of
PNC's loan portfolio, comprising 64% of loans, loan losses can
be a bit lumpy
from quarter to quarter. However, PNC has historically reported
lower loan
losses than peers, with less volatility when viewed over many
years. This also
mitigates our concerns regarding PNC's relatively higher balance
of
nonperforming assets (NPAs) than peers.
PNC has indicated that its through the cycle loss expectations
are between 50bps
and 60bps. Given PNC's relatively stronger earnings profile, the
company should
be able to provision at higher levels, without materially
impacting earnings.
PNC exposure to the energy sector is very manageable. At June
30, 2015, PNC
reported $2.6 billion of oil and gas outstandings, which were
down 10% from last
quarter. This represents less than 2% of total loans. PNC
reported an increase
in commercial NPAs, but overall NPAs balances continue to
improve.
Fitch views home equity reset risk as an industry concern. PNC
has approximately
$4.1 billion of HELOCs (currently paying interest only)
resetting to fully
amortizing loans in the next few years, potentially under a
higher interest rate
environment. The performance of those borrowers that enter the
repayment period
is significantly worse than those still in the draw period, with
3% of balances
30 to 89 days past due at June 30, 2015, and another 5% more
than 90 days past
due, as compared to just 0.26% past due for the entire home
equity portfolio.
While this warrants close monitoring, PNC's reserves and capital
should be
sufficient to withstand higher levels of related delinquencies,
losses and
modifications.
Fitch considers PNC's stake in BlackRock as providing an overall
benefit to the
credit profile, since BlackRock's fees add an additional source
of revenues to
the earnings mix. PNC may attempt to monetize some of its
ownership in BlackRock
over time given the concentration risk that resides with such a
large holding in
one company. At June 30, 2015, PNC had a significant
unrecognized pre-tax gain
of $5.7 billion (excluding any liquidity discount or deferred
tax liability).
BlackRock contributed 13% of consolidated income in 1H15, and
provided nice
revenue diversification.
In June 2015, the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) terminated
the mortgage
servicing consent order against PNC, which is viewed favorably,
and
representative of PNC's sound risk management infrastructure.
Some of PNC's
peers were deemed to not have met all the requirements yet.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
PNC's subordinated debt is notched one level below its VR of
'a+' for loss
severity. PNC's preferred stock is notched five levels below its
VR, two times
for loss severity and three times for non-performance, while
PNC's trust
preferred securities are notched two times from the VR for loss
severity and two
times for non-performance. These ratings are in accordance with
Fitch's criteria
and assessment of the instruments non-performance and loss
severity risk
profiles and have thus been affirmed due to the affirmation of
the VR.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The uninsured deposit ratings of PNC Bank, N.A. are rated one
notch higher than
PNC's IDR and senior unsecured debt because U.S. uninsured
deposits benefit from
depositor preference. U.S. depositor preference gives deposit
liabilities
superior recovery prospects in the event of default.
HOLDING COMPANY
PNC's IDR and VR are equalized with those of its operating
companies and bank,
reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is
mandated in the U.S.
to act as a source of strength for its bank subsidiaries.
Ratings are also
equalized reflecting the very close correlation between holding
company and
subsidiary failure and default probabilities.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
The IDRs and VRs of PNC Funding Corp are equalized with PNC's
IDR reflecting
Fitch's view that it is core to PNC's business strategy and
financial profile.
Fitch is withdrawing the ratings of National City Credit Corp.
as the entity no
longer exists, and there is no outstanding debt.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
PNC has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'NF'. In Fitch's
view, PNC is not systemically important and therefore, the
probability of
support is unlikely. IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any
support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VR, IDRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
With a long-term IDR of 'A+', PNC remains one of the highest
rated banks in the
world. There is currently a low likelihood that PNC's ratings
would be upgraded
over the near term. However, over time, upwards ratings
migration would be
predicated on a superior earnings profile relative to peers,
maintenance of
capital at appropriate levels, and consistent through the cycle
asset quality
measures.
Conversely, a meaningful deterioration in asset quality, coupled
with weaker
profitability metrics, or more aggressive capital management
could lead to a
negative rating action, although Fitch currently views a
downgrade as unlikely.
PNC is more exposed to home equity reset risk than its peers.
While Fitch's base
case is that deterioration in this portfolio will not lead to
outsized losses,
PNC's ratings may be vulnerable under a more stressful scenario
in which
reserves prove inadequate and its mitigation plans for
addressing the end of
draws are not effective.
BlackRock's operations are relatively low risk, with little
balance
sheet-related risk. That said, any strategic missteps or
operational errors at
BlackRock could create earnings volatility on PNC's profit and
loss statement
since this ownership typically accounts for more than 10% of
consolidated
earnings. A complete divestiture of its ownership of BlackRock
would be
evaluated for any rating implications depending on the intended
use of the
proceeds, and plans to generate the foregone recurring revenues.
However, Fitch
views PNC's ability to fully monetize its ownership as limited,
at least in the
near term, though we expect some incremental sales may occur.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings for PNC and its operating companies' subordinated
debt and preferred
stock are sensitive to any change to PNC's VR.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The long- and short-term deposit ratings are sensitive to any
change to PNC's
long-and short-term IDR.
HOLDING COMPANY
Should PNC's holding company begin to exhibit signs of weakness,
demonstrate
trouble accessing the capital markets, or have inadequate cash
flow coverage to
meet near-term obligations, there is the potential that Fitch
could notch the
holding company IDR and VR from the ratings of the operating
companies.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
As the IDRs and VRs of the subsidiaries are equalized with those
of PNC to
reflect support from their ultimate parent, they are sensitive
to changes in the
parent's propensity to provide support, which Fitch currently
does not expect,
or from changes in PNC's IDRs.
To the extent that one of PNC's subsidiary or affiliated
companies is not
considered to be a core business, Fitch could also notch the
subsidiary's rating
from PNC's IDR.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Since PNC's Support and Support Rating Floors are '5' and 'NF',
respectively,
there is limited likelihood that these ratings will change over
the foreseeable
future.
The rating actions are as follows:
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
PNC Financial Services Group Inc.
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Viability at 'a+';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at 'NF';
--Senior unsecured at 'A+';
--Short-term debt at 'F1';
--Subordinated at 'A';
--Preferred stock at 'BBB-'.
PNC Bank N.A.
--Long-term IDR at 'A+'; Outlook Stable;
--Long-term deposits at 'AA-';
--Viability at 'a+';
--Subordinated at 'A';
--Senior unsecured at 'A+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1+';
--Short-term debt at 'F1';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at 'NF'.
PNC Funding Corp
--Long-term IDR at 'A+'; Outlook Stable;
--Senior unsecured at 'A+';
--Subordinated at 'A';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-term debt at 'F1';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at 'NF'.
PNC Financial Corp.
--Subordinated at 'A'.
PNC Capital Trust C
Fort Wayne Capital Trust I
--Trust preferred at 'BBB'.
PNC Preferred Funding Trust I, II
--Hybrid capital instruments at 'BBB'.
National City Corporation
--Senior unsecured at 'A+';
--Subordinated at 'A';
--Convertible preferred (trust preferred securities) at 'BBB';
--Preferred stock at 'BBB-'.
National City Bank (Cleveland)
--Long-term deposits at 'AA-';
--Senior unsecured at 'A+';
--Subordinated at 'A';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1+'.
National City Bank of Indiana
--Long-term deposits at 'AA-';
--Subordinated at 'A'.
National City Bank of Kentucky
The Provident Bank
--Long-term deposits at 'AA-'.
Fitch has affirmed and withdraw the following ratings:
National City Credit Corporation
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Support at '5';
--Commercial paper at 'F1'.
