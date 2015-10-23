(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 23 (Fitch) State Street Corporation's (STT)
third quarter 2015
(3Q15) earnings were impacted by weaknesses in global markets
which weighed on
the company's assets under custody and administration (AUCA) and
assets under
management (AUM) levels, according to Fitch Ratings.
Overall return on average equity (ROAE) was 11.3% in 3Q15, up
from 8.3% in the
sequential quarter which was marred by litigation accruals
regarding indirect
foreign exchange (FX) matters, and up from 10.6% in the year-ago
quarter.
It is noteworthy that there are a couple of items impacting the
overall ROAE in
3Q15 including a $47 million after tax charge related to a
headcount reduction,
a $49 million after tax gain related to the sale of commercial
real estate
acquired as a result of the Lehman Brothers bankruptcy, and a
$59 million
reduction in an Italian deferred tax liability.
On an operating basis (excluding the notable items above), STT's
ROAE would have
been 10% in 3Q15, down from an operating ROAE of 12% in the
sequential quarter,
and 11.4% in the year-ago quarter.
As noted, the main driver of the lower earnings was pressure on
asset valuations
as reflected in STT's AUCA and AUM levels. Given that fee
revenue is calculated
as a percentage of AUCA and AUM, these lower asset levels
directly impacted
revenues.
In 3Q15, AUCA was $27.48 trillion, down 4.2% from the year-ago
quarter and 4.8%
from the sequential quarter. AUM was $2.38 trillion, down 9.1%
from the
year-ago quarter, and down 7.2% from the sequential quarter.
This was due to a
mix of lower asset values and unfavorable foreign exchange
translation given the
higher U.S. dollar.
These lower asset levels translate to servicing revenue
declining 0.6% from the
year-ago quarter and 2.3% from the sequential quarter as well as
management fees
declining 9.2% from the year-ago quarter and 5.6% from the
sequential quarter.
Offsetting this was higher FX trading revenue relative to both
the prior year
and sequential quarters. Securities finance revenue was up
relative to the
year-ago quarter, but seasonally down relative to the sequential
quarter which
was higher due to the European dividend season.
Net interest revenue (NIR) continued to decline, falling 10%
relative to the
year-ago quarter and 4.1% relative to the sequential quarter.
STT's net
interest margin (NIM) on a fully taxable equivalent basis was
1.00%, but the
balance sheet did decline in size to $247 billion, down 16.1%
from the
sequential quarter and 10% from the year-ago quarter.
This balance sheet decline was primarily due to efforts by
management to push
client deposits away from STT's balance sheet, in order to
position STT for
compliance with the Enhanced Supplementary Leverage Ratio (SLR)
as well as help
to better manage its G-SIB buffer calculation.
As of the end of 3Q15, total deposits amounted to $186 billion,
down 19.2% from
the sequential quarter and 10.4% from the year-ago quarter.
The company's fully phased-in SLR was 5.4% at the parent
company, up from 5.1%
in the sequential quarter and also 5.4% at the bank level, up
from 4.9% in the
prior quarter. While STT is in compliance with the SLR at the
parent company
(requirement is 5%), it is still below the 6% requirement at the
bank level. As
such, Fitch expects management to continue to push client
deposits away from the
balance sheet.
Given the challenging revenue environment noted above, STT is
continue to take
steps to manage its expense base. While total expenses were up
only 3.7% from
the year-ago quarter and down 8.1% from the sequential quarter
(which included
significant litigation expenses), the company's compensation and
employee
benefits expense was up 10.3% relative to the year-ago quarter
and 6.8% relative
to the sequential quarter.
As such, management announced the aforementioned workforce
reduction, which
includes a reduction of a net 200 positions and a re-location of
400 positions
to lower cost geographies. Additionally, management also
announced another
efficiency initiative designed to reduce expenses by $500
million annually.
This will likely be down through continued use and
implementation of technology
solutions as well as continued optimization of staffing levels.
In Fitch's view, the company's fully phased-in Basel III Common
Equity Tier 1
(CET1) ratios are good. The estimated CET1 ratio under the
advanced approaches
was 11.4% and under the standardized approach was 11.2%. While
the lower ratio
of the two will be STT's binding constraint, Fitch would note
that the two
ratios are starting to converge.
