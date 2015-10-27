(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, October 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published
Philippine National
Bank's (PNB) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB'. The
Outlook is
Stable. The agency has also published PNB's Viability Rating
(VR) of 'bb' and
its National Rating of 'A+(phl)'. A full list of rating actions
is at the end of
this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
VR, IDRS, AND NATIONAL RATING
The IDRs and National Rating of PNB are driven by its VR. The
ratings reflect
the bank's weaker asset quality and profitability compared with
its local peers,
which are partly mitigated by the bank's higher capital ratios
and a stable to
improving operating environment. The ratings also take into
account its
franchise as the fifth-largest bank in the Philippines by
assets, after its
merger with Allied Banking Corporation (ABC) in February 2013.
PNB's asset-quality metrics - despite having improved under
generally stable
domestic economic conditions - remain weaker compared with
Fitch-rated peers.
These include the bank's NPL ratio of 2.75% at end-June 2015 and
its NPL reserve
coverage of 59% at end-2014, which highlight higher
provisioning, earnings and
capital impairment risks relative to peers. In addition, the
bank's loan
concentration to large borrowers is high, which is typical for
Philippine banks,
but this exposes the bank to lumpy credit losses in the event of
a downturn.
PNB's profitability has also been weighed down by historically
higher impairment
charges and cost-to-income ratio relative to peers (61.8% for
1H15). Weaker
profitability is likely to continue to hinder sufficient
internal capital
generation to support loan expansion. This may improve should
the bank
successfully extract cost and revenue synergies from its merger
with ABC,
although progress thus far has been slow.
However, PNB's capital ratios remain higher than those of
Fitch-rated peers and
provide a satisfactory buffer against potentially higher credit
costs. PNB's
common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio stood at 16.6% at end-June
2015, based on the
Basel III regime, which was implemented in the Philippines from
1 January 2014.
This compares with an average CET1 ratio of 13.7% across other
Fitch-rated
Philippine banks. The bank's capital position was aided by a
PHP11.6bn equity
rights issue in February 2014, which amounted to around 2.8% of
its end-2014
risk-weighted assets.
The VR for PNB also takes into account structural issues within
the local
banking system, including the high conglomerate ownership, the
concentrated loan
portfolio to large corporate borrowers and developing corporate
governance
standards.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that PNB's financial
profile will
likely remain steady over the near to medium term in light of
resilient domestic
economic growth, a fairly conservative regulatory environment,
and sufficient
funding and liquidity in the system that is supported by
structurally high
remittances from overseas workers.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
PNB's Support Rating (SR) of '3' and Support Rating Floor (SRF)
of 'BB-' reflect
Fitch's view of a moderate probability of extraordinary state
support for the
bank, if needed. This takes into account the Philippine
sovereign's fiscal
position as captured in its rating of 'BBB-' with a Positive
Outlook - as well
as the bank's moderate systemic importance, stemming from its
market share of 6%
of system assets at end-2014.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VR, IDRS, AND NATIONAL RATING
PNB's VR, IDRs and National Rating are primarily sensitive to
changes in the
bank's risk appetite and asset quality, as well as its loss
reserve, earnings
and capital buffers to offset risks attached to higher loan
growth and
potentially higher exposures to more volatile sectors, such as
the SME and
unsecured retail segments.
Reduced concentration risk and stronger corporate governance
could support
positive ratings action, but Fitch would expect such changes to
occur only over
the longer term for the Philippine banking system as a whole.
Sustained
improvement in asset-quality metrics - including the bank's
loan-loss reserves -
and improved profitability would help to support the rating.
PNB's ratings could come under pressure if the bank's financial
profile were to
deteriorate as a result of excessive lending to more risky and
volatile sectors
and increasing concentration risk. In addition, the bank's
ratings may be
negatively affected by weak execution on its growth strategy, in
particular if
the integration of ABC goes poorly.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The SR and SRF would be sensitive to any change in the
government's perceived
ability or propensity to provide extraordinary support in a
timely manner. The
Long-Term IDR for the Philippines was recently affirmed at
'BBB-' with a
Positive Outlook, and Fitch does not foresee any sign of
diminishing implicit
state support for the bank in the near term.
The rating actions are as follows:
PNB
Long-Term IDR published at 'BB'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR published at 'B'
Viability Rating published at 'bb'
National Rating Long-Term Rating published at 'A+(phl)'; Outlook
Stable
Support Rating Floor published at 'BB-'
Support Rating published at '3'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ker Liang Oh
Analyst
+65 6796 7220
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower 4
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Elaine Koh
Director
+65 6796 7239
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Cornish
Managing Director
+ 852 2263 9901
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 9 October 2015
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=992887
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.