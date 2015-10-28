(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, October 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has affirmed
PT Greenwood
Sejahtera Tbk's (Greenwood) National Long-Term Rating of
'BBB+(idn)' with Stable
Outlook. The agency has also affirmed the 'BBB+(idn)' rating on
Greenwood's
IDR1.5trn bond programme and IDR72bn tranche 1 bond that was
issued under the
programme.
'BBB' National Ratings denote a moderate default risk relative
to other issuers
or obligations in the same country. However, changes in
circumstances or
economic conditions are more likely to affect the capacity for
timely repayment
than is the case for financial commitments denoted by a higher
rated category.
Greenwood is a small commercial property developer with projects
in Jakarta's
central business district (CBD) and Surabaya. The company's
recurring revenue,
low leverage profile (net debt/ net inventory expected at 13.9%
in 2015, 18.1%
in 2016, and 15.6% in 2017) and limited exposure to US dollar
debt underpin the
Stable Outlook during this period of weaker presales.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Weak Presales, Delayed Capex: Greenwood revised down its
presales target for
2015 as demand for property remains weak. Greenwood has managed
to book
approximately IDR163bn in presales in the first half of 2015,
mostly from the
Capital Square project in Surabaya. Greenwood had planned to
issue a total of
IDR500bn of bonds to fund planned investments, but has only
raised IDR72bn. The
company has scaled back land acquisitions and postponed the
launch of several
projects because of the lower cashflows and lower bond proceeds.
We forecast
Greenwood's 2015 presales to reach around IDR215bn compared with
2014 presales
of IDR272bn.
Sufficient Recurring Cashflows: Greenwood's rating is supported
by recurring
cashflows from dividends and recurring income from a mature
asset portfolio.
This compensates for significantly lower development sales as
demand for office
space and middle- and upper-range residential projects remains
muted in 2015. We
expect Greenwood to be able to maintain recurring interest
coverage of about
2.8x in 2015, and around 1x thereafter.
Small Scale, High Development Risk: Greenwood's rating reflects
its small
development scale over the short to medium term. Limited project
diversification
renders the company's cashflows more vulnerable to economic
downturns, compared
with township developers with large and low-cost land banks.
Execution risk is
also present as Greenwood is expanding into new areas and
cities. However, we
believe Greenwood's conservative approach to marketing sales and
land
acquisition, and high development margins are important
mitigating factors.
More Aggressive Capital Structure: We expect Greenwood to take
on more debt over
the medium term to finance the construction of its projects.
Nevertheless, we
expect turnover (presales/gross debt) to remain high at 84%,
166% and 139% in
2015, 2016 and 2017, respectively. Greenwood's recurring
cashflows, high
development margins and relatively low leverage (net debt/ net
inventory)
compared to that of its peers mitigate the risks related to the
higher debt.
Good Funding Access: The rating also reflects Greenwood's
relationship with its
ultimate shareholder. Fitch believes this allows good access to
funding, which
would otherwise likely have been difficult or costly given
Greenwood's small
scale and limited track record in the property development
business.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Greenwood
include:
- Presales of around IDR215bn for 2015, mainly from the Capital
Square project
- Additional IDR400bn of bank loans in 2016 to finance TCC
Batavia T2 project
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Pressure on liquidity, which could be indicated by
insufficient cash to cover
short-term debt
- Lower-than-expected marketing sales so that presales/gross
debt remains below
30% on a sustained basis (2015 forecast: 84%).
Positive rating action is not expected over medium term due to
Greenwood's small
development scale and high development risks.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bernard Kie
Analyst
+62 21 2988 6815
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower
24th Floor Suite 2403
Jl Prof Dr Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta 12940
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0325
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
