SINGAPORE, November 09 (Fitch) A tougher operating environment
amid sluggish
economic growth, depreciating currencies and softer commodity
prices will
continue to challenge banks in many parts of the ASEAN region,
says Fitch
Ratings. Currency, credit and liquidity risks are increasingly
coming into
focus, and asset quality is likely to deteriorate - particularly
in Indonesia
and Malaysia. That said, most banking systems are coming from a
position of
strength, and are reasonably well-positioned to manage the
likely risks.
ASEAN banks are better positioned than prior to the previous
regional financial
crisis in 1997. Banks now rely less on foreign capital, have
better hedged their
foreign exposures, and have more stringent regulatory
frameworks.
From a macro perspective, only Indonesia is running a current
account deficit,
whereas this was the case with most ASEAN countries prior to the
1997 Asian
financial crisis. Every large country in the region - barring
Vietnam - now also
benefits from the flexibility of a floating exchange rate.
Fundamentally, too,
ASEAN banks have lower NPL ratios, lower loan/deposit ratios,
higher capital
adequacy ratios and higher loan-loss reserve coverage.
One key variable which is less favourable for banking sector
stability is a more
leveraged household sector, which has increased significantly
since 1997.
Notably in Malaysia and Thailand, the debt/GDP ratio had risen
to 88% and 80%,
respectively, by end-2014 from 50% and 40% in 1997.
The risks facing ASEAN banking sectors are not evenly dispersed.
Malaysia and
Indonesia are likely to be more affected by the macroeconomic
and external
environment due to their greater dependence on commodities. The
Malaysian
ringgit and Indonesian rupiah have depreciated the most since
end-2013, and
there are pockets of greater risk in specific sectors -
especially those related
directly to the commodity sector.
Indonesia is in a weaker position than Malaysia, with greater
exposure to the
potentially vulnerable mining and commodities sectors. But a
Fitch stress test
of nine rated Indonesian banks, which accounted for 65% of
system assets at
end-2014, indicated resilience to higher credit costs and a
weaker rupiah.
Strong profitability and capitalisation, in particular, will
help to protect
these banks from continued macro headwinds.
Malaysian banks have sound buffers, with adequate system
profitability,
capitalisation and liquidity which will help cushion against
rising
asset-quality, funding and liquidity risks. Furthermore,
financial and natural
hedges serve to reduce the risk inherent in external borrowings
by Malaysian
corporates.
Nonetheless, the weaker credit outlook and a further tightening
of system
liquidity could test Malaysia's buffers. We see only a low
probability of
tighter liquidity conditions leading to sustained credit
contraction in
Malaysia, but the potential negative repercussions could be
significant if this
were to occur.
There are pockets of risk from an external funding pullback, but
Fitch does not
expect a broad-based regional crisis. Malaysia and Thailand,
with their
increased reliance on cross-border interbank credit since the
2008 global
financial crisis, are more exposed in the event of protracted
liquidity
tightening. But Fitch expects the pressure on banks to be
manageable even in
these markets.
Philippines banks - with robust domestic demand, resilient
external liquidity
flows, and low private external debt - are better positioned to
face the
macroeconomic challenges than the other ASEAN banking systems.
