SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, October 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today
affirmed
India-based IDFC Limited's (IDFC) Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at
'BBB-' with Stable Outlook. The rating has simultaneously been
withdrawn.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch is withdrawing IDFC Limited's rating as the rating is no
longer considered
to be relevant to the agency's coverage because the company has
demerged its
financial business into a separate banking subsidiary, IDFC Bank
Limited. As
part of the reorganisation, IDFC Limited has transferred the
bulk of its assets
to the newly formed bank and assumed the role as the ultimate
holding company of
the group.
IDFC's IDR is driven by its standalone credit strength and
factors in our
expectation that IDFC's profile will ultimately benefit from its
transition to a
bank. The rating affirmation is underpinned by its
capitalisation and factors in
structural changes to the group's business and risk profile with
IDFC's banking
foray. Capital is still the strongest metric supporting IDFC's
credit profile,
and although core capital has taken a hit owing to one-off
specific provisions
in September 2015 (net impact on reserves: approximately
INR16bn), it is still
the highest among that of its peers.
The identification of potential problem assets in September
2015, prior to the
launch of the bank, has led to a spike in the stressed assets
ratio, estimated
at around 16%-17%. IDFC has aggressively provided for these
problem assets to
insulate the bank's earnings and capital, although the increase
is in sharp
contrast to IDFC's past asset-quality performance. However,
loan-loss coverage
is robust while the management has stated that the provisions
are well above
regulatory requirements.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
No longer relevant as the rating has been withdrawn.
