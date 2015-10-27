(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
The following have been affirmed at 'AAA(tha)' with Stable
Outlook:
- Bank of China (Thai) Public Company Limited (BOCT),
- Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Thai) Public Company
Limited (ICBCT),
and
- ICBC (Thai) Leasing Company Limited (ICBCTL).
Easy Buy Public Company Limited (EB) and Capital Nomura
Securities Public
Company Limited (CNS) have been affirmed at 'AA(tha)' with
Stable Outlook and
'AA-(tha)' with Stable Outlook, respectively.
A full list of rating actions is included at the end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
The National Ratings of BOCT, ICBCT, EB and CNS are driven by
Fitch's view that
these are strategically important subsidiaries of their
respective parents -
namely Bank of China Ltd. (BOC; A/Stable), Industrial and
Commercial Bank of
China (ICBC; A/Stable), ACOM Co., Ltd. (ACOM; A-/Stable), and
Nomura Holdings
Inc. (NH; A-/Stable/Viability Rating of bbb). This is because
the parents have
large stakes in and control over the subsidiaries, and there is
name- and
brand-sharing, management integration and histories of support.
Hence Fitch
believes that there would be a high probability of extraordinary
support for the
subsidiaries if required.
The National Ratings of ICBCTL are equalised with that of ICBCT
to reflect
Fitch's view that it is a core subsidiary of the bank. ICBCTL is
a key part of
the bank's strategy, accounting for around 30% of consolidated
loans and 44% of
consolidated revenues in 1H15.
The senior debt ratings for ICBCTL (Long-Term and Short-Term)
and EB are
consistent with the National Ratings at these entities, in
accordance with
Fitch's criteria.
GUARANTEED BONDS
The ratings on EB's and ICBCTL's bonds guaranteed by their
respective parents,
ACOM and ICBCT, are based entirely on an unconditional and
irrevocable guarantee
provided by the parents.
The rating on ICBCTL's guaranteed bonds is the same as ICBCT's
National
Long-Term Rating.
EB's guaranteed bonds are based ACOM's Long-Term
Foreign-Currency Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of 'A-', which is at the same level with Thailand's
Long-Term Local
Currency IDRof 'A-' and correlates to the National Long-Term
rating of
'AAA(tha)'.
The Stable Outlooks of the guaranteed bonds are consistent with
the Outlooks of
the guarantors.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
The National Ratings on BOCT, ICBCT, and ICBCTL are already at
the top end of
the scale and no upside is possible. However, the ratings on
these subsidiaries
could be downgraded if the ratings of their respective parents
are downgraded.
The changes in the ratings or credit profile at the parents of
EB and CNS could
similarly affect the National Ratings.
An indication of material weakening of parents' propensity to
provide
extraordinary support to their respective subsidiaries could
result in a
downgrade in their National Ratings. For example, this could be
indicated by a
significant reduction in ownership or level of commitment to
provide financial
support. However, Fitch does not view this as likely in the near
term.
GUARANTEED BONDS
The ratings of EB's and ICBCTL's guaranteed bonds are the
highest on the
national scale; therefore there is no potential rating upside.
EB's guaranteed
bonds could be downgraded if ACOM's Long-Term Foreign-Currency
IDR falls below
Thailand's Long-Term Local-Currency IDR of 'A-', while ICBCTL's
guaranteed bonds
could be affected by any negative ratings action on ICBCT.
The rating actions are as follows:
BOCT:
- National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(tha)'; Outlook
Stable
- National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(tha)'
ICBCT:
- National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(tha)'; Outlook
Stable
- National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(tha)'
ICBCTL:
- National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(tha)'; Outlook
Stable
- National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(tha)'
- National Long-Term rating on bonds guaranteed by ICBCT
affirmed at 'AAA(tha)'
; Outlook Stable
- National Long-Term rating on senior unsecured bonds affirmed
at 'AAA(tha)'
- National Short-Term rating on unsecured unsubordinated
debenture programme
affirmed at 'F1+(tha)'
EB:
- National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA(tha)'; Outlook
Stable
- National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(tha)'
- National Long-Term rating on senior unsecured bonds affirmed
at 'AA(tha)'
- National Long-Term rating on bonds guaranteed by ACOM affirmed
at 'AAA(tha)' ;
Outlook Stable
CNS:
- National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA-(tha)'; Outlook
Stable
- National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(tha)'
