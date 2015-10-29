(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: China Auto Watch - October 2015 here SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, October 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in its first monthly issue of China Auto Watch that passenger vehicle (PV) sales are likely to improve in 4Q15. Recent vehicle purchase tax cuts by government, effective from October 2015, will help to lower the purchase costs of low-emission PVs and boost consumer demand. China's automobile market in September 2015 posted the first positive year-on-year sales volume growth since April 2015, thanks to seasonally stronger demand and intensifying promotion activities than in 1H15. SUVs continued to be the only bright spot in China's PV market, while rates of yoy sales volume declines in the sedan and MPV markets narrowed in September. The full report "China Auto Watch - October 2015" is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link in this media release. Contact: Jing Yang Associate Director +86 21 5097 3017 Fitch Ratings (Beijing) Ltd. Shanghai Branch 1015, 10/F, IFC Tower A, HSBC Building, 8 Century Avenue, Pudong, Shanghai 200120, China Roy Zhang Associate Director +852 2263 9979 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.