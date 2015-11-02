(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, November 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Philippines-based Rizal Commercial Banking Corp.'s (RCBC; BB/Stable) USD320m 3.45% notes due 2021 a final rating of 'BB'. The notes have been issued under the bank's USD1bn medium-term note programme. This follows the receipt of final documents conforming to information previously received. The final rating is the same as the expected rating assigned on 19 October 2015. KEY RATING DRIVERS The senior notes are rated at the same level as RCBC's 'BB' Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR). This is because the notes constitute direct, unsubordinated and unsecured obligations of the bank, and rank equally with all its other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations. RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating on the notes is sensitive to changes in RCBC's IDR, which is driven by its Viability Rating of 'bb'. For more details on RCBC's ratings and credit profile, see "Fitch affirms Philippines' China Bank, Security Bank and RCBC" dated 23 July 2015 and its credit update dated 12 October 2015, which are available at www.fitchratings.com. RCBC's ratings are as follows: Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR 'BB'; Outlook Stable Long-Term Local-Currency IDR 'BB'; Outlook Stable Viability Rating 'bb' Support Rating '3' Support Rating Floor 'BB-' Contacts: Primary Analyst Elaine Koh Director +65 6796 7239 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Secondary Analyst Kuok Ming Soh Analyst +65 6796 7237 Committee Chairperson Sabine Bauer Senior Director +852 2263 9966 Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 22 July 2015 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.