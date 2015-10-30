(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 30 (Fitch) Risks for Turkish banks are rising
but financial
metrics have so far held up well and investment grade ratings
are assigned to
most of the country's large lenders, says Fitch Ratings. Still,
the sharp fall
in value of the lira increases risks for banks' asset quality,
capitalisation
and foreign currency liquidity positions.
The lira has tumbled by 26% against the dollar this year against
the backdrop of
political instability, an economic slowdown and in anticipation
of a rise in US
interest rates.
Foreign currency (FC) lending and funding dependence is
significant for the
banking sector where dollarisation is high. Among corporates,
there is a track
record of high unhedged FC exposure that brings additional
indirect risks
because banks' customers are likely to find it increasingly
difficult to meet FC
loan repayments.
We expect banks to take losses on their FC loans but maturity
profiles can be
fairly long, meaning that banks will be able to absorb losses
over time. We also
believe the volume of losses should be manageable, given banks'
margin and
capital buffers and the fact that some FC borrowers are
reasonably hedged.
For now, asset quality indicators are sound with an impaired
loans/total loans
ratio of 2.9% at end-August 2015. Impaired consumer and SME
loans are rising,
but impairments still represent less than 4% of these
portfolios. FC consumer
lending is prohibited in Turkey and few SMEs have access to FC
revenues which
means the bulk of them borrow in lira. This is prudent because
individuals and
SMEs rarely have access to FC-denominated income and revenues.
Lira depreciation also erodes bank capital ratios because FC
assets, inflated
when translated into lira, represent a higher multiple of
lira-denominated
equity. We estimate that a 10% fall in the lira results in a
50bp fall in sector
capital adequacy ratios, which reached 14.8% at end-August 2015.
Banks in Turkey
wishing to open new branches must operate with a 12% minimum
regulatory capital
ratio, meaning that banks still have significant capacity to
absorb the direct
hit to capital from further moderate depreciation.
Banks' own FC positions are close to flat but potential
refinancing risk is
considerable as over 50% of their total FC borrowings are
short-term. In case
debt roll-overs are not possible (not our base case), we think
banks should be
able to draw down FC from the Central Bank but this would put
pressure on the
sovereign's own FC reserves. Further lira depreciation could
also trigger
additional deposit conversion into FC, adding pressure to banks'
currency
positions. At end-June 2015, FC deposits held by Turkey's larger
banks
represented around 45% of their total deposit bases, which is
high.
The outcome of upcoming general elections on 1 November 2015
will be significant
for Turkey's banks. Continued political uncertainty would be
negative but
political stability should boost confidence and support growth
which would
benefit the outlook for banks.
Additional commentary on Turkish banks is included in Fitch's
October 2015
'Chart of the Month' publication. Broader risks to emerging
markets posed by
rising US interest rates are included in a recent cross-sector
special report.
Both publications are available by clicking on the links above.
