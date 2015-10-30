(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: EMEA Banks: Chart of the Month - October 2015 here LONDON, October 30 (Fitch) Risks for Turkish banks are rising but financial metrics have so far held up well and investment grade ratings are assigned to most of the country's large lenders, says Fitch Ratings. Still, the sharp fall in value of the lira increases risks for banks' asset quality, capitalisation and foreign currency liquidity positions. The lira has tumbled by 26% against the dollar this year against the backdrop of political instability, an economic slowdown and in anticipation of a rise in US interest rates. Foreign currency (FC) lending and funding dependence is significant for the banking sector where dollarisation is high. Among corporates, there is a track record of high unhedged FC exposure that brings additional indirect risks because banks' customers are likely to find it increasingly difficult to meet FC loan repayments. We expect banks to take losses on their FC loans but maturity profiles can be fairly long, meaning that banks will be able to absorb losses over time. We also believe the volume of losses should be manageable, given banks' margin and capital buffers and the fact that some FC borrowers are reasonably hedged. For now, asset quality indicators are sound with an impaired loans/total loans ratio of 2.9% at end-August 2015. Impaired consumer and SME loans are rising, but impairments still represent less than 4% of these portfolios. FC consumer lending is prohibited in Turkey and few SMEs have access to FC revenues which means the bulk of them borrow in lira. This is prudent because individuals and SMEs rarely have access to FC-denominated income and revenues. Lira depreciation also erodes bank capital ratios because FC assets, inflated when translated into lira, represent a higher multiple of lira-denominated equity. We estimate that a 10% fall in the lira results in a 50bp fall in sector capital adequacy ratios, which reached 14.8% at end-August 2015. Banks in Turkey wishing to open new branches must operate with a 12% minimum regulatory capital ratio, meaning that banks still have significant capacity to absorb the direct hit to capital from further moderate depreciation. Banks' own FC positions are close to flat but potential refinancing risk is considerable as over 50% of their total FC borrowings are short-term. In case debt roll-overs are not possible (not our base case), we think banks should be able to draw down FC from the Central Bank but this would put pressure on the sovereign's own FC reserves. Further lira depreciation could also trigger additional deposit conversion into FC, adding pressure to banks' currency positions. At end-June 2015, FC deposits held by Turkey's larger banks represented around 45% of their total deposit bases, which is high. The outcome of upcoming general elections on 1 November 2015 will be significant for Turkey's banks. Continued political uncertainty would be negative but political stability should boost confidence and support growth which would benefit the outlook for banks. Additional commentary on Turkish banks is included in Fitch's October 2015 'Chart of the Month' publication. Broader risks to emerging markets posed by rising US interest rates are included in a recent cross-sector special report. Both publications are available by clicking on the links above. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Related Research Fed Lift-Off: Emerging Market Cross-Sector Risks here 