(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today assigned
the long-term
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'BBB' and short-term IDRs of
'F2' for
BankUnited, Inc. (BankUnited) and BankUnited, N.A. See the full
list of rating
actions at the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS AND VRS
The ratings reflect BankUnited's developing franchise with a
growing position in
the New York multifamily market and solid foundation in the
Florida commercial
market. The rating also reflects a seasoned management team with
a solid
reputation in the company's core markets, good earnings
performance supported by
a relatively good cost structure, and good asset quality metrics
to date in the
non-covered loan portfolio. Fitch views the company's capital
adequacy and
liquidity as consistent with the rating level and overall risk
appetite.
Rating constraints include BankUnited's comparatively short
operating history
under current management, above-peer-level loan growth,
comparatively narrow
geographic exposure, low proportion of non-interest income
versus peers, and, in
Fitch's view, key man risk.
Since beginning operations, BankUnited has rapidly grown its
lending franchise
in New York and Florida. Led by seasoned regional executives,
BankUnited is
developing a solid franchise in the New York multifamily market
and has a solid
foothold in the Florida commercial market. Although BankUnited's
overall size is
still relatively small in New York and Florida, the company
effectively competes
with its transactional banking-oriented competitors by focusing
on
relationship-driven service.
Fitch believes BankUnited has an experienced management team and
considers it a
key credit strength. The Chairman and CEO, John Kanas, is a
well-known and
respected figure in the industry, especially in the New York
City metropolitan
area where he led North Fork Bank for many years until its sale
to Capital One
in 2006. Fitch also considers the company's regional management
team to be deep
and stable with a number of senior managers having solid
commercial banking
experience on both the lending and deposit-taking sides of the
business.
The company has exhibited solid earnings performance to date
characterized by a
relatively good cost structure and good asset quality in the
non-covered loan
portfolio. The company's cost structure is driven, in part, by
its small,
commercial banking-focused branch footprint in the New York City
metropolitan
area and manageable retail branch footprint in key metropolitan
areas in
Florida. Asset quality in the non-covered loan portfolio is good
and is driven
by disciplined underwriting and has been supported by relatively
benign credit
conditions during this phase of the cycle.
Fitch views BankUnited's capital adequacy and liquidity as
consistent with the
rating level and the company's overall risk appetite. Fitch
considers
BankUnited's capital to be good with leverage, tier 1 capital,
and total capital
ratios of 9.7%, 13.5%, and 14.3%, respectively, at Sept. 30,
2015. BankUnited is
nearly entirely deposit funded with core deposits accounting for
roughly 70% of
total deposits at Sept. 30, 2015. Currently, BankUnited's
loan-to-deposit ratio
is approximately 96%; however, the company plans to increase
loan-to-deposits to
just over 100%, which is on the higher end compared to peers.
Fitch views BankUnited as essentially a de novo bank, dating to
2009 with
operations beginning in earnest during the 2010-2011 period.
Fitch considers the
company's short operating history to be a ratings constraint.
Although members
of the management team had solid track records at other
institutions before
joining BankUnited, through-the-cycle asset quality and
profitability has yet to
be observed. Our concern is heightened by the company's outsized
loan growth
relative to peers. As core markets become more competitive,
there is risk that
underwriting standards could come under pressure, potentially
leading to
diminished asset quality and higher provisioning in future
periods.
The company's strategy is focused on growing loans and gathering
deposits in New
York and Florida with its national platform providing some
additional asset
growth and potential diversification. Although Fitch recognizes
the overall
strengths of these markets, particularly the company's focus on
relatively
top-performing metropolitan areas, BankUnited's geographic
concentration remains
high compared to peers. Fitch also notes that Florida has
experienced greater
volatility in gross domestic product and unemployment through
the cycle compared
to the company's other preferred markets. While BankUnited's
historical asset
quality performance in the non-covered portfolio is supportive
of the rating,
Fitch believes that material price corrections in various
commercial real estate
asset classes in Florida could contribute to higher losses in
the future.
Fitch also characterizes BankUnited's level of non-interest
income as
proportionately low compared to higher-rated peers.
In Fitch's view, there is also key man risk stemming from the
company's
co-founder, Chairman and CEO, John Kanas. Kanas played a pivotal
role in
securing regulatory approval for the bank's emergence from
resolution in 2009 as
well as growing the bank's loan and deposit portfolios,
particularly in New
York, a market in which he earned a solid reputation while CEO
of North Fork
Bank.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The Support Rating of '5' and Support Ratings Floor of 'NF'
reflect Fitch's view
that BankUnited, Inc. and BankUnited, N.A. are not considered
systemically
important and therefore, the probability of support is unlikely.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
BankUnited, N.A.'s uninsured deposit ratings are rated one notch
higher than the
company's IDR because U.S. uninsured deposits benefit from
depositor preference.
Fitch believes U.S. depositor preference gives deposit
liabilities superior
recovery prospects in the event of default.
HOLDING COMPANY
The IDR and VR of BankUnited, Inc. are equalized with those of
its chief
operating company, BankUnited, N.A., reflecting its role as the
bank holding
company, which is mandated in the U.S. to act as a source of
strength for its
bank subsidiaries.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS AND VRS
Given the emphasis Fitch places on senior management at
BankUnited, the ratings
are sensitive to key man risk. Material unexpected departures or
changes in
senior management at either the holding company or bank could
also prompt a
review of the ratings. However, Fitch acknowledges that key man
risk is
partially mitigated by a deep bench of seasoned executives at
the bank level.
The ratings are also sensitive to asset quality or earnings
deterioration
falling below similarly rated peer averages. As BankUnited
continues to grow and
as core markets become more competitive, there is risk that
underwriting
standards could come under pressure, potentially leading to
diminished asset
quality and higher provisioning in the future.
Fitch notes that, although unlikely in the near term, positive
rating momentum
could develop longer term from increased scale, or improved
diversity among
geographies and loan products, non-interest revenue sources, or
as top-quartile
performance through the cycle is demonstrated.
Although not anticipated, Fitch could undertake a review of the
ratings should
there be a material reduction in balance sheet liquidity,
increased leverage, or
adverse BSA/AML compliance findings.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The ratings of long- and short-term deposits issued by
BankUnited, N.A. are
primarily sensitive to any change in the company's IDR. Should
the long-term IDR
be downgraded, deposit ratings could be similarly impacted.
HOLDING COMPANY
If BankUnited, Inc. became undercapitalized or had regulatory
prohibitions
against upstreaming dividends from the bank, there is the
potential that Fitch
could notch the holding company IDR and VR from the ratings of
BankUnited, N.A.
Fitch has assigned the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
BankUnited, Inc.
--Long-term IDR 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR 'F2';
--Viability Rating 'bbb';
--Support Rating '5';
--Support Floor 'NF'.
BankUnited, N.A.
--Long-term IDR 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR 'F2';
--Long-term Deposits 'BBB+';
--Short-term Deposits 'F2';
--Viability Rating 'bbb';
--Support Rating '5';
--Support Floor 'NF'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Doriana Gamboa
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0865
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Stefan Kahandaliyanage, CFA
Associate Director
+1-646-582-4918
Committee Chairperson
Justin Fuller, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2057
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: Oct. 1, 2015
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=992964
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.