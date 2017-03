(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Social Housing in Germany here FRANKFURT/LONDON/PARIS, November 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that German social housing could face higher funding needs due to growing demand and a lack of investment in the past. Given the change in German society and family structures as well as the sudden influx of immigrants, demand will increase. Areas with high population density such as Berlin or the large conurbations in North Rhine-Westphalia are likely to see greatest demand for social housing. According to available public data, the number of social housing stock decreased to only 1.48 million in 2013 from 2.47 million in 2002. The full report, Social Housing in Germany, is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contact: Guido Bach Senior Director +49 69 76 80 76 111 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50 D - 60311 Frankfurt am Main Christophe Parisot Managing Director +33 1 44 299 134 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.