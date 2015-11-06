(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings shows in its global
peer study that
the building materials sector is suffering from sub-investment
grade financial
profiles, despite investment-grade business profiles. Balance
sheets are growing
because of consolidation and deleveraging has been delayed - in
some cases by
years.
Mega-deals are shaping the industry and changing the face of
companies in the
sector. The most prominent examples are the merger between the
world's largest
cement manufacturers, Holcim Ltd and Lafarge SA, to create
LafargeHolcim Ltd
(BBB/Stable), CRH plc's (BBB/Negative) EUR6.5bn acquisition of
LafargeHolcim's
global assets, and HeidelbergCement AG's (BB+/Stable)
acquisition of Italcementi
SpA.
Companies in the sector will improve their financial headroom
over the coming
years, as they focus on better credit metrics through disposals,
capital
increases and earnings growth. We assume moderate earnings
growth across the
sector as capacity utilisation improves and due to the
cost-cutting programmes
of recent years, which have given companies leaner operating
structures.
This detailed peer comparison reviews the key rating strengths
and weaknesses
for each company in the sector. It also discusses different
factors assessed in
Fitch's Building Materials Rating Navigators and compares how
each company is
positioned against its peers.
The report, "Building Materials Peer Study", is available on
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
Contact:
Contact:
Ha-Anh Bui
Director
+44 20 3530 1566
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
