(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO/HONG KONG, October 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Lanka has
affirmed HNB
Assurance PLC's (HNBA) National Insurer Financial Strength
Rating and National
Long-Term rating at 'A(lka)'. Fitch has also affirmed its
subsidiary HNB General
Insurance Ltd's (HNB GI) National Insurer Financial Strength
Rating and National
Long-Term rating at 'A(lka)'. The Outlook on the ratings is
Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect the Sri Lanka-based insurance group's
satisfactory
capitalisation in terms of regulatory solvency ratio, its
prudent policy towards
investment and modest market share. The ratings also reflect
synergies that HNBA
enjoys from using parent Hatton National Bank PLC's (HNB,
AA-(lka)/Stable) wider
branch network, HNBA's importance to the bank in providing
bancassurance
products and HNB's 60% stake in the insurance group.
HNBA was established in 2001 and operated as a composite insurer
until end-2014.
On 1 January 2015, the company transferred its non-life business
to its fully
owned subsidiary, HNB GI, while retaining the life business.
This was done to
comply with a regulatory requirement for insurers to split their
life and
non-life businesses by 7 February 2015. The ratings of HNB GI
take into account
its status as a core operating entity of HNBA.
Fitch views the consolidated capital strength of HNBA as
satisfactory. At 1H15,
the life regulatory solvency ratio was 2.85x (2014: 2.29x, 2013:
2.04x). The
non-life solvency ratio fell sharply to 1.61x in 1H15 (2014:
3.07x 2013: 3.89x)
due to lower profitability resulting from intense competition.
However, the
solvency ratios for both life and non-life are comfortably above
the regulatory
minimum of 1.0x.
HNBA expects to strengthen HNB GI's capitalisation via a capital
infusion, which
will shore up solvency until the subsidiary returns to
profitability. From 2016,
insurers will be required to report risk-based capital (RBC)
positions. HNBA
expects the life and non-life business segments to maintain RBC
ratios of at
least 170%. This compares with an expected regulatory minimum of
120%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An increase in market share in both the life and non-life
insurance segments
while maintaining profitability and capitalisation at current
levels will lead
to a rating upgrade for HNBA and HNB GI.
Downgrade rating triggers include:
- a weakening of the RBC ratio for the life segment to below
160% on a sustained
basis
- a reduction in operational synergies with HNB
- a significant weakening of HNB's credit profile
- HNB GI may be downgraded if it is no longer viewed as a core
entity of the
group
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Kanishka de Silva
Analyst
+94 112541900
Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited
Level15-04, East Tower, World Trade Center
Colombo 01, Sri Lanka
Secondary Analyst
Senior Director
Jeffrey Liew
+852 2263 9939
Committee Chairperson
Siew Wai Wan
Senior Director
+65 6796 7217
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.