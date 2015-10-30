(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Russian Banks Datawatch 9M15
here
MOSCOW/LONDON, October 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published
the latest edition
of its 'Russian Banks Datawatch', a monthly publication of
spreadsheets with key
data from Russian banks' statutory accounts.
The issue includes:
- Balance sheet numbers as of 1 October 2015, as well as changes
during
September 2015 and since 1 January 2015
- Profit and loss statements for 9M15 and 2014 with associated
ratios
- Charts illustrating balance sheet changes in 9M15 for the main
state-related,
privately-owned, foreign-owned and retail banks
- Special report on the main changes to the figures and trends
in the Russian
banking system in 9M15 and 3Q15
Fitch notes the following key developments in September 2015:
Sector corporate loans dropped by RUB177bn (-0.5%) in nominal
terms or by
RUB127bn (-0.4%) adjusting for negligible rouble appreciation
against the US
dollar. The biggest decreases occurred at Bank of Moscow
(RUB102bn or -10%) and
FC Otkritie (RUB105bn, -5%, of which RUB61bn was accounted for
by a drop in the
FX reverse repo book), while notable increases were at Russian
Agricultural Bank
(RUB58bn, 4%), ROST (RUB39bn, 24%; as it is under a
rehabilitation regime and
therefore not subject to minimum capital ratios, it has been
increasingly used
by B&N group to book exposures) and Rosbank (RUB16bn, 7%).
Retail lending growth was around zero. Among specialist retail
banks, only
Rencredit and Tinkoff grew modestly by less than 0.5%. Russian
Standard and OTP
were roughly stable, while Home Credit, Orient Express and
Svyaznoy deleveraged
by 1-4%.
Customer funding (excluding that from government entities)
nominally increased
by RUB565bn (1.2%) or by RUB633bn (1.4%) if adjusted for
moderate RUB
appreciation. The latter figure comprised inflows of both
corporate and retail
funding of, respectively, RUB520bn (2%) and RUB113bn (0.5%). The
largest
corporate funding inflows were in Sberbank (RUB411bn, 6%),
Credit Bank of Moscow
(RUB200bn, 64%; this was driven by lumpy short-term deposits
from a large
corporate) and Rosbank (RUB48bn, 19%). At the same time,
considerable outflows
were in Gazprombank (RUB156bn, -5%) and FC Otkritie (RUB84bn,
-10%). Retail
deposits grew predominantly in state banks (RUB129bn, 1%).
State funding decreased by RUB431bn net of exchange rate
movements. This
included repayments of RUB762bn (of this about one-third was FX
repo) to the
Central Bank of Russia (CBR) and RUB43bn to other government
entities, partially
offset by borrowings of RUB345bn from the Ministry of Finance
and RUB29bn from
regional and federal budgets. The outstanding volume of FX
funding from the CBR
decreased to USD26bn from USD31bn, mainly due to a USD3.5bn
repayment by VTB.
The sector reported a RUB32bn net profit in September, but it
would have been
around zero excluding Sberbank's profit. The largest loss of
RUB21.5bn was
reported by B&N group, including RUB3bn (-9.4% of end-August
equity) in B&N
itself, RUB15bn in the rescued ROST (equity was already
negative) and RUB3bn
(-7.1%) in MDM, which was recently acquired by B&N's
shareholders. Considerable
impairment-driven losses were also recognised by FC Otkritie
(RUB7bn, -5.1%) and
Uralsib (RUB1bn, -2.9%). Among retail banks, Russian Standard
and Tinkoff
reported moderate profits of RUB0.8bn (2.3% of end-August
equity) and RUB0.3bn
(1.7%), respectively. Orient Express was slightly above
break-even, while Home
Credit, OTP and Rencredit were moderately loss-making (0.4-2%).
The average total capital (N1 -15.6%, current required minimum
of 10% set to be
reduced to 8% at end-2015) and core Tier 1 (N1.1 - 10.9%,
current required
minimum of 5% set to be reduced to 4.5% at end-2015) ratios of
the sampled banks
(excluding those rescued or not reporting capital ratios)
increased by 32bps and
19bps, respectively. Bank Zenit's and Bank Saint Petersburg's
total capital
ratios increased the most by3.6pts and 2.7pts, respectively, due
to Tier 2
capital contributions of RUB9.4bn and RUB14.6bn, through OFZ
provided by the
Deposit Insurance Agency as part of the sector support
programme. CBR FX
forbearance has been extended again to year-end (initially
granted to end-1H15
and was rolled to end-3Q15), but the favourable USD/RUB exchange
rate was
increased to 55 from 45 (compared with the current market rate
of around 65), so
we expect banks utilising the forbearance to report reductions
in capital
ratios, other things being equal, of 40-60bps in October.
We estimate that current capital buffers (excluding future
potential profits) of
54 of the sampled banks (excluding the already failed and
bailed-out ones) were
sufficient to absorb potential loan losses equal to less than 5%
of loans, and
12 could absorb less than 1%. The latter were Bank of Moscow,
Leto Bank,
Globexbank, Krayinvest, MDM, Kedr, Zenit, Rencredit, UBRIR,
Novikom, Moscow
Industrial and Rosinterbank.
The report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking
the link above.
