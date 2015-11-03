(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: What Investors Want to Know:
Emerging-Market
Banks
here
MOSCOW/LONDON, November 03 (Fitch) In a new report, Fitch
Ratings says that
slower GDP growth, maturing loan books, currency depreciation
and capital
outflows are pressuring the credit profiles of emerging market
(EM) banks.
However, the agency does not expect a broad EM crisis, either in
banking systems
or in general. The extent of credit deterioration, and of
resulting negative
rating actions, is likely to be contained due to banks'
significant
loss-absorption capacity, positive economic growth in most EMs
and available
sovereign support.
These opinions were presented by the heads of Fitch's financial
institutions
coverage for Asia Pacific, Latin America and emerging Europe in
recent meetings
with more than 30 leading EM investors across seven US cities.
Some of the main
questions and our responses to them are covered in the report,
which also
features questions on banks in the Middle East and Africa, to
cover all major
markets in the EM universe.
The greatest focus at the meetings was on prospects for banks in
China (the
extent of potential asset quality problems as the economy
slows), Brazil
(exposure to the recession, Petrobras and the weaker real) and
Turkey (asset
quality and refinancing risks following depreciation of the
lira).
The report presents a high-level summary of our views on these
and other key
issues affecting EM banks. It is available at
www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking the link above.
Contact:
James Watson, CFA (Emerging Europe)
Managing Director
+7 495 956 9901
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow, 115054
Mark Young (APAC)
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Alejandro Garcia (Latin America)
Managing Director
+52 81 8399 9100
Eric Dupont (Middle East and Africa)
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 31
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1
212-908-0549,
Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore,
Tel: +65 67 96
7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.