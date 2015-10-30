(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, October 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Beijing
Capital Land
Ltd.'s (BCL) Long-Term Foreign-Currency and Local-Currency
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) to 'BB+' from 'BB'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch
has also upgraded
BCL's senior unsecured rating and the ratings on all outstanding
bonds to 'BB+'.
The rating upgrade reflects the stronger linkage between BCL and
its parent,
Beijing Capital Group Company Limited (BCG, BBB/Stable),
resulting in a
three-notch uplift for BCL's rating compared with a previous
uplift of one notch
based on Fitch's bottom-up approach in line with its Parent and
Subsidiary
Linkage rating criteria. However, the standalone profile of BCL
has
deteriorated, resulting in a lower standalone rating of 'B+'
compared with 'BB-'
previously.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Stronger Ties to Parent: BCL has been repositioned as the
primary property
business platform of BCG, which makes BCL more strategically
important to the
parent and the two have tighter operational cooperation.
Furthermore, BCG has
provided direct financial support to BCL over the past year.
This includes a
keepwell and equity interest purchase undertaking agreement for
the CNY1.3bn
5.25% notes issued by Beijing Capital Juda, a 65% owned
subsidiary of BCL, and a
soon-to-be-completed injection of CNY3bn via subscription of
shares in BCL,
which will increase BCG's stake in the property company to
63.56% from 45.58%.
BCG previously had four property development subsidiaries, but
will consolidate
all property assets into BCL in the long run, making it the only
property
platform for the group. This change will allow BCG to realise
the value of its
vast land bank through BCL's established property development
operation,
especially in the Beijing-Tianjin region. The Beijing
government's support to
BCG can effectively flow to BCL as the government's land
injections into BCG
will subsequently be developed through BCL.
Weaker Standalone Profile: BCL has continued to execute its fast
expansion
strategy in 2015, leading to further deterioration in leverage.
Leverage, as
measured by net debt/adjusted inventory, in 1H15 reached almost
75% (2014: 64%)
and EBITDA margin dropped below 10%. (2014: 20%) We expect BCL's
leverage to
hover around 70% as it continues to expand into 2017, before
entering a stable
development stage thereafter.
Rapid Expansion: BCL's contracted sales jumped 26.8% to CNY25bn
in 2014,
compared with an industry average of -8%. Contracted sales in
January-September
2015 rose 25% from a year earlier to CNY18.03bn, or 52% of the
2015 target of
CNY35bn. BCL's total land premium rose 66% to CNY19.4bn in 2014,
with average
land cost of CNY7,078 per square metre (sqm). BCL also entered
Shanghai in 2014
in a bid to penetrate the Yangtze River Delta Region. We expect
BCL to spend
CNY25bn a year in the next three years to maintain the pace of
expansion and
achieve annual contracted sales growth of more than 20%.
Tier 1 City Focus: BCL had a land bank of10.9 million sqm
(attributable 8.95
million sqm) at end-2014, among which 80% is residential
(including car parks)
and almost 50% located in the Bohai Rim region. All the new land
purchased in
2014 was in five core cities and Sydney, of which 69% was in
Beijing and
Shanghai. BCL's Bohai Rim focus complements its role in
developing BCG's vast
land bank in the region. The resilience of property prices in
these cities will
also help BCL maintain EBITDA margin at between 15% and 20%,
This trend will
allow BCL to deleverage quickly from 2018 as the company moves
to a stable
development stage and reaches a scale where it can help BCG
complete the
development of its land bank.
Sufficient Liquidity: BCL had CNY13.9bn cash (of which CNY3bn
was restricted
cash) and CNY37.2bn undrawn bank facilities at end-2014. We
believe the company
has enough liquidity because of its diversified funding channels
from both
onshore and offshore capital markets. BCL had an average funding
cost of around
7.2% in 2014. We expect BCL to be able to lower funding cost by
0.5pp in 2015,
with the help of lower-cost onshore funding and refinancing of
higher-cost
offshore bonds and perpetual securities.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Contracted sales reach CNY35bn in 2015 and growth rate of
around 20% in
2016-2018.
- Land acquisitions of around CNY25bn each year in 2015-2018,
excluding land
injections from the parent.
- EBITDA margins to drop in 2015 to below 10% but stay around
20% afterwards
- Perpetual bonds treated as minority interests are reclassified
as debt
- No valuation gains assumed
- Interest expenses in the forecast periods are not capitalised
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Net debt/adjusted inventory leverage sustained above 75%
- Contracted sales/gross debt sustained below 0.8x (0.6x in
2014)
- EBITDA margin falling below 15% on a sustained basis
- Any signs of weakening linkage with its parent BCG
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- Net debt/adjusted inventory leverage sustained below 65%
- Contracted sales/gross debt sustained above 1x
- EBITDA margin rising above 20% on a sustained basis
The full list of rating actions is as follows:
Beijing Capital Land Limited
- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR upgraded to 'BB+' from 'BB';
Outlook Stable
- Long-Term Local-Currency IDR upgraded to 'BB+' from 'BB';
Outlook Stable
- Senior unsecured rating upgraded to 'BB+' from 'BB'
Issued by Central Plaza Development Ltd and guaranteed by BCL
- 7.6% CNY2bn senior notes due 2015 upgraded to 'BB+' from 'BB'
- 5.75% CNY3bn senior notes due 2017 upgraded to 'BB+' from 'BB'
- 6.875% CNY250mn senior notes due 2019 upgraded to 'BB+' from
'BB'
- USD1bn medium-term note programme upgraded to 'BB+' from 'BB'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Chloe He
Associate Director
+ 852 2263 9967
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Vanessa Chan
Director
+852 2263 9559
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=993165
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.