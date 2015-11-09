(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, November 09 (Fitch) PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia has
affirmed
Indonesia-based PT Asuransi Sinar Mas's (ASM) National Insurer
Financial
Strength (IFS) Rating at 'AA+(idn)' with Positive Outlook.
'AA' National IFS Ratings denote a very strong capacity to meet
policyholder
obligations relative to all other obligations or issuers in the
same country,
across all industries and obligation types. The risk of ceased
or interrupted
payments differs only slightly from the country's highest rated
obligations or
issuers.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Positive Outlook continues to reflect ASM's better operating
performance and
Fitch's expectations that ASM will further improve its
capitalisation while
maintaining its strong credit fundamentals. The company's rating
reflects ASM's
strong market franchise and solid capitalisation. It also
considers the
company's investment risk profile, healthy operating
profitability and
management of catastrophe risks in the catastrophe-prone
Indonesian market.
ASM remains the leading non-life insurer in Indonesia and it
controlled 8.6% of
the market by gross premiums in 2014. Its capitalisation,
measured by regulatory
risk-based capital (RBC) ratio, has remained consistently above
200% over the
past five years - well beyond the regulatory minimum of 120%.
Its RBC ratio
declined slightly to 307% at end-May 2015 (end-2014: 338%) but
the company is
committed to improve its RBC ratio to above 350% by end-2015,
underpinned by
ongoing surplus growth.
ASM's investment portfolio mix was liquid with cash comprising
more than 35% of
its total invested assets as of end-May 2015. Mutual funds
formed 54% of its
total invested assets, with more than 60% placed in bond-related
funds. The
company has minimal exposure to unaffiliated common stocks, at
4.8% of its
adjusted equity as of end-May 2015. Some of the company's cash
holdings are
placed in banks rated below investment-grade or unrated for
business reciprocal
purpose. Fitch expects ASM's investment risk to remain
manageable relative to
its capitalisation.
Disciplined underwriting continued to support ASM's operating
performance in May
2015. Its combined ratio (the aggregate of commission expense
and incurred loss
ratio) consistently remained below 90% over the last five years
and was 74.9% at
end-May 2015 (end-2014: 73.4%). Steady healthy investment
returns have also
contributed favourably to ASM's bottom-line profitability over
the years. Fitch
believes ASM's capitalisation will continue to improve, driven
by surplus growth
as it maintains its operating performance.
ASM mitigates its catastrophe risks through placement in several
proportional
and non-proportional reinsurance treaties. Its protection limit
for 2015 is
adequate to cover the insurer's aggregate probable maximum loss
for its
property, engineering and motor lines for a return period of
more than 700
years.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers for an upgrade include sustainable
improvement in ASM's
capitalisation relative to its rated peers, with a regulatory
capital ratio
consistently above 350% and maintenance of its operating
performance, with
combined ratio staying consistently below 90%.
Key rating triggers for a downgrade include significant
deterioration in the
insurer's capitalisation in relation to its business profile, or
deterioration
in operating performance with a combined ratio above 100% and
net premiums
written to adjusted equity rising above 2x for a prolonged
period. A rating
downgrade is unlikely in the near term.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Cheryl Evangeline
Associate Director
+62 21 29886814
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower 24th Floor Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav. 3-5
Jakarta, Indonesia 12940
Committee Chairperson
Siew Wai Wan
Senior Director
+65 6796 7217
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
