LONDON, November 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report
that the number
of bank rating changes returned to more average levels in 3Q15,
after
significant downgrades in 2Q15 driven mainly by support
revisions. Changes were
mainly driven by rating actions on banks' Viability Ratings
(VRs) in developed
markets (DM) and to a lesser extent in emerging markets (EM).
Europe continues
to make up most rating changes and all seven VR downgrades in DM
were in Europe.
Reduced support expectations factored into DM ratings in 2Q15
mean that VRs now
drive even more of DM ratings. State support expectations remain
more important
in EM bank ratings, where VRs drive less than 60% of Long-term
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR). Fitch does not expect a material change in
support propensity in
the medium term for EM or DM banks.
Sovereign credit profiles had limited effect on bank ratings in
3Q15. However,
persistently low oil prices and a deterioration in Oman's fiscal
position
contributed to the downgrades of five Omani banks' Long-Term
IDRs, from weaker
expected ability of the sovereign to support the banks. The
revision of the
Outlook on Saudi Arabia's sovereign rating to Negative from
Stable was mirrored
in four Saudi banks' Outlooks.
Multi-notch rating changes were limited to Ukrainian and
Andorran banks. Two
Andorran banks were downgraded by three notches, while another
was downgraded by
two notches, on reassessment of the operating environment. In
Ukraine, the
completion of external debt restructurings was the key driver
behind upgrades of
two banks' ratings to 'CCC' from RD.
A full review of global bank rating actions taken by Fitch in
3Q15 is available
by clicking on the link above.
Contact:
Jens Hallen
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1326
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Bridget Gandy
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1095
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
