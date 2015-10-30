(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/BOGOTA, October 30 (Fitch) On Sept. 11, 2015,
Bancolombia announced an
agreement to acquire an additional 20% stake in Banco
Agromercantil de Guatemala
(BAM) which would bring the bank's share of BAM's equity to 60%.
Once the
transaction is approved by regulators in both countries and
closed, Bancolombia
would gain control of BAM and consolidate it as a new
subsidiary. This
transaction, expected to cost up to USD180 million, had been
anticipated since
Bancolombia announced the acquisition of 40% of BAM in 2012 and
stated that it
would obtain a majority stake within five years.
Bancolombia has strengthened its regional presence through the
acquisition of
Banistmo (formerly HSBC Bank Panama) and this investment in BAM.
The acquisition
is well in line with Bancolombia's broader strategy as Panama
and Guatemala are
its key growth markets in the region while its operations in El
Salvador are
well consolidated. Execution is always a risk in M&A
transactions but
Bancolombia appears to have the needed know-how, resources and
focus to mitigate
this risk now that the integration of Banistmo has greatly
succeeded. Banistmo
has improved its performance and entered a business development
phase after
migrating its IT systems and ending its operational dependence
on the former
parent.
Based on interim financial reports from Bancolombia, BAM and
internal
calculations, Fitch estimates that the impact of this
transaction on
Bancolombia's capital will be manageable, while the bank's
overall profitability
should not be overly affected. Recent changes in regulation,
macroeconomic
conditions and Bancolombia's strategic actions are affecting the
bank's capital
and performance metrics.
The introduction of international financial reporting standards
(IFRS) since
January 2015 has had a mixed impact; net income (i.e. retained
earnings,
capital) is higher but risk-weighted assets (RWA) are also
higher (mainly due to
higher goodwill). In addition, the depreciation of the local
currency since 2013
has also had a mixed impact as it bloats USD-denominated assets
abroad (i.e.
with higher RWA) but also heightens the importance of the
revenues they generate
(i.e. higher return from Central America). Finally, Bancolombia
has recently
announced that it will divest a 50% stake in a consumer joint
venture (Tarjeta
Tuya), thus unconsolidating this operation and reducing RWA.
Assuming sustained strong growth due to the depreciation effect,
the overall
impact on Bancolombia's Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio is
expected to range
between 30bp and 50bp, while profitability should remain in line
with current
levels. Accordingly, Bancolombia's FCC could - in the short run
- decline below
10% but gradually inch back towards the 10%-10.5% range as
profitability remains
stable and depreciation of the local currency (and its bloating
effect on RWA)
recedes.
Thus, while Bancolombia improves its franchise and competitive
stance in Central
America as it faces a more volatile operating environment, the
acquisition would
have only a marginal effect on its capital and profitability.
Thus, in Fitch's
opinion, this transaction will have little to no impact on the
bank's
creditworthiness and should therefore not affect its ratings.
Fitch will
nevertheless continue to monitor the bank and its performance to
verify that it
continues to evolve within our base case scenario.]
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
