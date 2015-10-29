(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 29 (Fitch) Headwinds including lower gross
domestic product,
Mexican Peso (MXN) devaluation during the year and slower
government spending
are not expected to significantly affect Mexican Corporates,
according to Fitch
Ratings. We expect a Stable Rating Outlook for the next 12
months.
Key concerns remain the effect in the economy of less spending
by the government
and potential interest rate increases in the medium term.
Government spending
should continue related to oil prices and the expectation of
them for 2016 while
higher interest rates should have an impact on free cash flow.
Mexican
corporates exports oriented are expected to continue benefiting
from a weak MXN
and thus supporting its credit quality. Retailers are expected
to continue the
positive trend in total and same store sales but growth is
expected to slow down
due to lower government spending. Manufacturing output should
continue weak
underpin by mining subsector as lower metal prices weight on
revenues.
Liquidity remains solid with extended maturity profiles despite
higher leverage
levels for the average company over the past five years. First
half of 2015
operating trends were favourable, although free cash flow was
relatively
unchanged. Leverage increased during the third quarter and
throughout the year
but remains at manageable levels when compared to other Latin
American countries
while liquidity also remains sound. Good performance by
exporters along with a
better environment for consumption versus the previous year
balance against
lower oil prices and sluggish economic growth.
Positive rating actions are expected to be balanced against
negative rating
actions. As of the end of Sept. 30, 2015, 87% of Mexican
Corporate ratings with
public international or national scale rating had a Stable
Rating Outlook, 7%
Negative and 6% Positive. This trend has migrated over the past
12 months
towards a more balanced bias from a more positive bias between
Positive and
Negative Outlooks.
Positive Rating Outlooks are mostly due to improved operational
performance
while Negative Rating Outlooks are a function of a mix of merger
and acquisition
activity and bad operating results. Good financial results have
driven most of
the upgrades, with about one-half of those taking place in the
food industry and
others in the cement industry. Downgrades for this period have
been the result
of mergers and acquisitions activity and the fall of commodity
prices.
