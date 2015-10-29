(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, October 29 (Fitch) Recent disappointments such as last month's new home sales statistics likely will not impede the U.S. housing recovery, according to Fitch Ratings. New home sales for September fell 2.7% year-over-year and SAAR was off 11.5% from August. That said, low oil prices, generally robust employment growth, demographics, pent-up demand, still attractive affordability/housing valuations, and a steady, moderate easing in credit standards should sustain the upturn for U.S. housing for the remainder of 2015. These issues should further stimulate housing demand in 2016, despite higher mortgage rates. Fitch will be discussing these and other market and competitive trends during its quarterly housing and homebuilder conference call, to take place Monday afternoon Nov. 2 at 2PM ET. The focus of the conference call will be to discuss second quarter 2015 (2Q'15) and more recent housing data (where available 3Q builder financial and operating results), as well as Fitch's outlook for the U.S. housing sector and expectations for public homebuilders. Managing Director and lead Homebuilding Analyst Robert Curran will be the call leader and provide insights about the outlook for the balance of 2015 and 2016. Curran and Robert Rulla will answer questions after the formal presentation. Click on the link below to register for the event: dpregister.com/10075743 The conference call follows the release of Fitch's 'U.S. Homebuilding: The Chalk Line - Quarterly Update: Fall 2015', which is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the link at the end of the press release. Contact: Robert P. Curran Managing Director +1-212-908-0515 Fitch Ratings, Inc., 33 Whitehall, New York, NY 10004 Robert Rulla Director +1-312-606-2311 Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' Related Research U.S. Homebuilding/Construction: The Chalk Line (Fall 2015) here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.