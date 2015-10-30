(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/SAN SALVADOR, October 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
placed the ratings
of Banco Agromercantil de Guatemala, S.A. (BAM), Mercom Bank
Limited (Mercom)
and Agromercantil Senior Trust's senior unsecured notes (AST) on
Rating Watch
Positive. See the full list of rating actions at the end of this
release.
The Rating Watch Positive denotes that Fitch will upgrade BAM,
Mercom and AST's
ratings once Bancolombia becomes their majority shareholder,
based on the
support these entities would receive from their new owner, if
needed.
On Sept. 11, 2015, Bancolombia ('BBB+'/Stable Outlook) announced
an agreement to
acquire an additional 20% stake of Grupo Agromercantil Holding,
S.A. (GAH) to
reach a 60% stake. This agreement was approved by the rest of
GAH's shareholders
on Oct. 23, 2015. GAH is the current owner of BAM and Mercom.
Fitch expects the
transaction to close before the end of this year, after
obtaining the relevant
regulatory approvals.
BAM will be considered an important subsidiary for Bancolombia,
based on Fitch's
view of the role of the bank in Bancolombia's expansion and
diversification in
Central America. In this view, Bancolombia's propensity to
supporting its new
subsidiaries would be high due to the relevant reputational risk
that a default
from any of these entities would pose to Bancolombia. As of June
2015, BAM
accounted for 4.6% of Bancolombia's consolidated assets
(including BAM's assets)
and 3.8% of its consolidated net income.
This transaction has no impact on BAM's Viability Rating (VR) as
it reflects the
bank's intrinsic credit profile.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - BAM's IDRs& NATIONAL RATINGS
BAM's current IDRs and national ratings are driven by its VR.
BAM's operating
environment and sound loss-absorption buffers highly influence
its ratings. The
bank's stable liquidity and funding, narrower franchise relative
to larger
domestic banks, aggressive credit growth, material borrower
concentration and
pressured earnings also weigh on the ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - MERCOM's NATIONAL RATINGS
In Fitch's opinion, the institutional support from BAM underpins
Mercom's
ratings. Mercom is totally integrated with BAM and operates in
complementary
market segments enhancing its business model. As a result its
national scale
ratings are equalized with BAM's credit profile.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - AST
AST's rating is in line with BAM's IDR reflecting that the
senior unsecured
obligations rank equally with the bank's unsecured and
unsubordinated
obligations.
RATINGS SENSITIVITIES - BAM AND MERCOM's RATINGS
Fitch will upgrade BAM and Mercom's ratings once Bancolombia
becomes their
majority shareholder.
AST'S RATINGS SENSITIVITIES
Changes in the notes' rating would move in tandem with BAM's
IDR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS & RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
The Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of 'No Floor'
reflect Fitch's
view that while support from the authorities is possible, it
cannot be relied
upon given BAM's limited systemic importance.
BAM's Support Rating will also be upgraded reflecting
institutional support.
Fitch has place the following ratings on Watch Positive:
Banco Agromercantil de Guatemala, S.A.
--Long-term foreign currency IDR of 'BB';
--Long-term local currency IDR of 'BB';
--Short-term local currency IDR of 'B';
--Support of '5';
--National scale long-term rating of 'A+(gtm)';
--National scale short-term rating of 'F1(gtm)'.
Agromercantil Senior Trust
--Long-term foreign currency loan participation notes of 'BB'.
Mercom Bank Limited
--National scale long-term rating of 'A+(gtm)';
--National scale short-term rating of 'F1(gtm)'.
The following ratings are unaffected:
Banco Agromercantil de Guatemala, S.A.
--Short-term foreign currency IDR of 'B';
--Support rating floor of 'NF';
--Viability rating of 'bb'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst (BAM & AST)
Diego Alcazar
Director
+1-212-908-0396
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Primary Analyst (Mercom); Secondary Analyst (BAM & AST)
Rolando Martinez
Director
+503 2516-6619
Secondary Analyst (Mercom Bank)
Rene Medrano
Senior Director
+503 2516-6610
Committee Chairperson
Theresa Paiz Fredel
Senior Director
+1 212-908-0534
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.