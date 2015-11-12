(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, November 12 (Fitch) Mexican development banks are a
crucial tool for
the federal government to accomplish the financial reform and to
increase the
relatively low banking penetration in Mexico, according to a new
Fitch Ratings
dashboard report.
Although Mexican development banks make up a relatively small
part of the
country's financial system, high growth exhibited in recent
years of both loans
and guarantees, due to the less dynamic local economy, has
proved its policy
bank nature and has helped to partially complete the targets set
in the
financial reform approved in 2013.
Fitch considers development banks have a sound asset quality
with low and
relatively stable impaired loans, benefited by its indirect
financing nature
(second floor loans or financial intermediaries), except for two
entities that
grant direct lending. Although asset quality is not a concern
for Fitch,
impaired loans could gradually increase as the loans mature and
continue
expanding, especially direct lending. Their profitability
metrics are stable and
generally acceptable, but modest, when compared to the Mexican
banking system as
this has historically not been its main objective.
In Fitch's opinion, capitalization metrics at most of these
entities exhibit
slight pressures (regulatory capital) as high loan growth has
not been
compensated with higher internal capital generation. However,
loan loss reserves
are usually ample. Funding is predominantly wholesale, and these
entities can
easily access funding sources as these are guaranteed by the
federal government.
For more information including key credit profile factors, see
Fitch's full
report 'Mexican Development Banks - 2015 Dashboard', which is
available at
'www.fitchratings.com'.
Contact:
Monica Ibarra
Director
+52 81 8399 9150
Fitch Mexico SA de CV
Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612, Edificio Connexity Piso 8
Col. Del Paseo Residencial
64920 Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
Diego Garcia
Analyst
+52 81 8399 9156
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Mexican Development Banks - 1H15 Dashboard
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.