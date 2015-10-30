(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, October 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Vietnam's Long-Term
Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'BB-' with a Stable
Outlook. The issue ratings on Vietnam's senior unsecured
foreign- and
local-currency bonds are also affirmed at 'BB-'. The Country
Ceiling is affirmed
at 'BB-' and the Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of Vietnam's IDRs with a Stable Outlook reflects
the following
key rating drivers:
Vietnam's ratings balance its recent macroeconomic stabilisation
and strong
macroeconomic outlook against high public debt levels, sizeable
budget deficits,
and relatively weak structural indicators.
Fitch forecasts a 2015 budget deficit of 6.0% of GDP, compared
with an estimated
6.2% of GDP in 2014 based on the agency's adjusted measure. The
2016 budget is
currently under deliberation by the National Assembly. Fitch
forecasts a modest
fiscal consolidation in 2016 to 5.4% of GDP. This will be
largely driven by a
reduction in off-budget capital expenditure, as we expect the
official State
Budget deficit to remain broadly similar to 2015. Fitch does not
anticipate a
change in fiscal policy following the planned central leadership
transition in
2016.
General government gross debt (GGGD) rose to an estimated 47.3%
of GDP in 2014,
higher than the 'BB' median of 42.8% of GDP, and up from 42.3%
the year prior.
Fitch expects GGGD to rise to 49.3% of GDP in 2015 and stabilise
at about 50% of
GDP as the authorities move towards achieving their stated
medium-term fiscal
objectives of reducing the official budget deficit to below 4%
of GDP. The
authorities have indicated that they will not seek to raise the
public debt
ceiling of 65% of GDP, which captures a broader measurement of
public debts,
including government guarantees.
Fitch deems Vietnam's refinancing risk as moderate, which
balances high
concessionary funding with a growing stock of marketable
domestic debt at
relatively short maturities. Domestic debt has a weighted
average maturity of
4.3 years versus 12.8 years for external debt. Five-year
domestic bond yields
rose to 6.7% in October 2015 from 5.2% a year prior. Vietnam is
expected to
graduate from the World Bank's International Development
Association programme
at end-2017, which will require more market-based funding in the
future.
Vietnam's macroeconomic growth performance has improved over the
past year. Real
GDP rose by 6.5% during the first nine months of 2015, up from
5.6% a year
prior. Key drivers were final consumption (+9.1%) and gross
capital formation
(+8.1%), as net exports detracted from growth. Manufacturing
continues to be the
largest contributor to output growth, although construction and
services also
reported strong year-on-year increases.
Fitch expects Vietnam's current-account balance to narrow to
0.8% of GDP in
2015, following surpluses averaging 4.1% of GDP over the past
four years.
Imports have surged by 14.3% in value terms during the first ten
months of 2015
versus export growth of 8.5%. This has resulted in a trade
deficit of US$4.1bn
in the year to October 2015 versus a surplus of US$2.4bn a year
prior.
Foreign reserve coverage of 2.1x current-account payments
remains low relative
to the 'BB' median of 4.2x, and Fitch estimates the country
depleted around 20%
of its gross reserve stock in recent months to defend the
exchange rate. This
led to a 1% devaluation of the Vietnamese dong in September 2015
and a widening
of the trading band from 2% to 3%. The devaluation was the third
this year,
following two separate 1% devaluations in January and May 2015,
and an initial
widening of the trading band from 1% to 2% in August.
Vietnam's banking sector continues to exhibit lingering
asset-quality risks and
poor transparency, but is showing preliminary signs of
stabilisation. Fitch
previously estimated that the true level of NPLs could be as
high as 15%, but
believes a recent pick-up in real-estate activity is likely to
have increased
the underlying collateral value of non-performing assets, which
could lead to
somewhat lower provisioning for banks. Property price indices
suggest
residential prices are now rising modestly following several
years of
stagnation.
Vietnam's medium-term growth prospects will be significantly
enhanced should the
Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) be successfully ratified by
participating
countries. The free-trade elements of the TPP will lower tariff
barriers, giving
Vietnam greater access to large consumer markets in the US,
Japan, Canada and
Australia. TPP signatories accounted for 39% of Vietnam's total
exports and 23%
of imports in 2014. An agreement in principal on a separate
free-trade deal with
the European Union (18% of total exports) will also lower tariff
barriers and
enhance access to another key export market.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently balanced.
The main factors that could lead to positive action,
individually or
collectively, are:
- A commitment to rein in fiscal deficits, contributing to an
improved outlook
for government debt ratios.
- Greater transparency about the size and risks surrounding
contingent
liabilities.
- Further progress in banking-sector reform.
The main factors that could lead to negative action,
individually or
collectively, are:
- A move away from a macroeconomic policy mix aimed at achieving
macroeconomic
stability, low and stable inflation, and external equilibrium.
- Depletion of foreign reserves in a sufficient scale to
destabilise the
economy.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- No escalation of regional or geopolitical disputes to a level
that disrupt
trade and financial flows.
- Global economic conditions remain broadly in line with Fitch's
recent "Global
Economic Outlook"
