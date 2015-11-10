(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI, November 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today assigned a
National
Long-Term Rating of 'A(twn)' to Bank of Kaohsiung's (BOK)
outstanding Basel-II
Tier 2 capital instruments (B2T2) totalling TWD3bn, and
'A-(twn)' to its
outstanding Basel III Tier 2 capital instruments (B3T2)
totalling TWD4bn. The
B2T2 bonds will mature on 20 January 2016, and the B3T2 bonds
between 6 August
2020 and 3 December 2021.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
SUBORDINATED DEBT
BOK's B2T2 bonds are rated one notch below the bank's National
Long-Term
Ratings, to reflect the debt's subordinated status and the
absence of any
going-concern loss-absorption mechanism.
The bank's B3T2 bonds are rated two notches below its National
Long-Term
Ratings. This consists of zero notches for non-performance risk
and two for loss
severity, reflecting the limited recovery prospects for
Taiwanese B3T2 notes, in
contrast with the typical one notch for standard B3T2
instruments. Taiwan's B3T2
bonds adopted a less easily triggered government receivership as
the point of
non-viability (PONV) than the standard B3T2's PONV (i.e.
regulatory decisions to
write-off securities or inject public sector capital). Fitch
believes Taiwan's
authorities would only move a bank into insolvency
administration when it
reaches a very low capital level, reducing the recovery
prospects for B3T2
notes.
The anchor rating for subordinated bonds is BOK's support-driven
National
Long-Term Rating, as Fitch believes the bank's 45% controlling
owner Kaohsiung
City Government (KCG) - or indirectly the state, through the
city government -
has a strong interest in supporting BOK to fulfill financial
obligations, if
needed. This is based on Kaohsiung being the second-largest
municipality in
Taiwan, and the bank's strong linkage with KCG. KCG controls the
majority on the
board; BOK is a banker to KCG, and extends policy loans in line
with the KCG's
policy objectives.
These aforementioned notching practices for subordinated bonds
are in accordance
with Fitch's criteria on rating bank regulatory capital of
financial
institutions.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
SUBORDINATED DEBT
Any change to the BOK's National Long-Term Rating is likely to
trigger a similar
change in its debt ratings.
Rated outstanding debt as detailed below:
Basel II:
ISIN TW000G103097: TWD3bn, to mature on 20 January 2016,
assigned 'A(twn)'
Basel III:
ISIN TW000G103105: TWD1.3bn, to mature on 6 August 2020,
assigned 'A-(twn)'
ISIN TW000G103147: TWD0.15bn, to mature on 3 December 2021,
assigned 'A-(twn)'
ISIN TW000G103139: TWD0.65bn, to mature on 29 October 2021,
assigned 'A-(twn)'
ISIN TW000G103113: TWD0.7bn, to mature on 5 September 2020,
assigned 'A-(twn)'
ISIN TW000G103121: TWD1.2bn, to mature on 25 March 2021,
assigned 'A-(twn)'
The other ratings on BOK are unchanged, and are as follows:
National Long-Term Rating of 'A+(twn)'; Stable Outlook
National Short-Term Rating of 'F1+(twn)'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Cherry Huang, CFA
Director
+886 2 81757603
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch
Suite 1306, 13F, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei
Secondary Analyst
Jenifer Chou
Associate Director
+886 2 81757605
Committee Chairperson
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(twn)' for National
ratings in Taiwan.
Specific letter grades are not therefore comparable
internationally.
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
