(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, October 30 (Fitch) The broad emphasis on
reform and
productivity growth that emerged from China's Fifth Plenum
underscores that
macroeconomic restructuring remains a core policy objective for
the authorities,
says Fitch Ratings. This is in line with Fitch's view for a
protracted
rebalancing, with growth slowing below 7% from 2015.
The Fifth Plenum meeting of the Communist Party of China's
Central Committee
concluded yesterday. The communique outlining the conclusions of
the plenum was
light on detail. But, it is notable that the broad thrust of the
document
focused on areas pertaining to macroeconomic reform and
increasing productivity
in the context of tightening constraints on human and natural
resources.
Notably, the communique reaffirmed the goal to double the 2010
level of GDP by
2020. If interpreted in real terms, this would imply a growth
rate of about 6.5%
per year on average for the coming five-year plan period
(2016-2020). From a
growth perspective, it is also significant that the plan targets
a substantial
increase in the share of consumption. Fitch has long maintained
that progress on
rebalancing the economy away from capital investment toward a
more sustainable
consumption-led growth model would be positive for the sovereign
credit profile.
Few details on specific policy changes were released, but some
of the broader
objectives listed could point to reforms. A target to accelerate
urbanisation by
increasing the share of registered residents is a case in point,
which may imply
further reform of the household registration system.
The communique also discusses "improving" the management of the
state's capital
as an objective. This could point to further reform of
state-owned assets, but
Fitch maintains that administrative reforms within the existing
ownership model
are more likely than widespread privatisation.
Demographic challenges and the constraints posed by an aging
population are key
issues raised by the communique, and the authorities have
announced their
intention to strengthen the social insurance system with an
injection of state
resources. This underscores how ageing is likely to exert an
increasing drag on
the fiscal position over the long term.
Replacing the country's decades-old 'one-child' population
control policy with a
two-child policy was also announced as part of the communique to
address human
resource constraints. But, the move to a two-child policy cannot
avert the
pressure on China's demographic position over the next 20 years
- during which
the UN projects the working-age population to drop to 65% in
2035 from 73% in
2015 (versus 60% in 2035 for high-income countries). It remains
to be seen to
what extent the new two-child policy will have on birth rates,
considering the
weak take-up for a second child under the previous system.
Further details on the next five-year plan should be available
around the
Central Economic Work Conference later this year leading up to
its formal
adoption by the National People's Congress in March.
