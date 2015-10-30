(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, October 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Beijing
Capital Group
Company Limited's (BCG) Long-Term Foreign-Currency and
Local-Currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has
also affirmed
BCG's senior unsecured rating and the ratings of all outstanding
bonds at 'BBB'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Standalone 'BB+' Rating: BCG's standalone 'BB+' rating is based
on the credit
profiles of its three key business divisions - infrastructure,
environment
protection and real estate. BCG will soon raise its stake in
Beijing Capital
Land Ltd. (BCL, BB+/Stable) to become a majority shareholder,
but it continues
to be structurally subordinated to substantial shareholders in
the other key
subsidiaries that are either listed or have other strong
shareholders. BCG is
also highly dependent on dividends received to service its
interest costs.
However, Fitch believes that BCG's business diversification
mitigates the
structural subordination.
Property Assets Restructuring: BCG will increase its stake in
BCL from 46% to
63% in early November and will treat BCL as its only real-estate
platform in the
future. BCG will restructure its property segment and aims to
eventually
consolidate all of its property assets into BCL.
Following this change, Fitch assesses BCG's property segment on
a consolidated
basis and the agency expects leverage, as measured by net
debt/adjusted
inventory, to be less than 50% for the next three years. This
puts the credit
profile of BCG's property segment closer to a mid-'BB' category.
The agency has
used a conservative appraised value for the land held by BCG to
derive the
property segment's adjusted inventory.
Stable Infrastructure Segment: BCG's infrastructure segment
mainly consists of
Beijing MTR Co. Ltd and Tianjin Beijing Expressway Co., Ltd.
Beijing MTR remains
committed to invest CNY30bn in Beijing subway line 14 and 16.
Beijing MTR has
not yet started paying for the construction of these subway
lines, with the work
still funded by Beijing Infrastructure Investment Co. Ltd.
(A+/Stable). We
expect Beijing MTR to start paying for line 14 from 2016 and the
operation to
contribute positive EBITDA from 2019. However, the earnings
contributions from
the new subway lines will likely lag capex spending. The
infrastructure segment
will maintain an FFO-adjusted net leverage of 3x, which is in
line with a low
'BBB' credit profile.
Environment Protection Leverage To Recover: BCG's environment
protection
business, operated through Beijing Capital Co. Ltd (BCC),
continues to be a core
operation, as demonstrated by the transfer of waste management
company New
Zealand TPI from BCG to BCC. BCC's financial metrics will be
under pressure in
the short term because of the acquisition, but Fitch expects
BCC's financials to
recover within two years.
Weak Interest Coverage To Improve: BCG's ratio of dividends to
interest expenses
continued to be lower than 1x in 2014, mainly due to
reinvestment of profits in
Beijing MTR and its financial businesses. BCG's plans to dispose
of its non-core
businesses, such as restaurants, hotels and investment property,
and its land
reserve, to lower debt and strengthen its cash position. Fitch
expects the
dividend to interest ratio to quickly improve to around 2x once
the disposals
are completed.
Moderate Government Support: BCG's ratings continue to benefit
from a two-notch
uplift due to its moderately strong linkage with the Beijing
municipal
government. BCG acts as an aggregator of private capital to be
channelled
towards investment in public goods, like subways, environmental
facilities, and
primary land development in the greater Beijing region, and
financial services
like government-guaranteed loans for SMEs and agriculture
businesses in Beijing.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Assumptions used in the rating cases for BCL and BCC are used
in BCG's rating
case
- Infrastructure segment's revenue to increase by around 10% in
2015
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- BCG's ratio of dividend and interest income to interest
expense falls below
1.2x from 2016 (0.84x in 2014)
- Failure of BCL to realise the value embedded in the land
currently held by BCG
- Material weakening of the credit profile of its three core
subsidiaries
- Any signs of weakening linkage with the Beijing government
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- Material strengthening of the credit profile of its three core
subsidiaries
- Any signs of stronger linkage with the Beijing government
The full list of rating actions is as follows:
Beijing Capital Group Limited
- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook
Stable
- Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
- Senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'BBB'
Issued by Beijing Capital Polaris Investment and guaranteed by
BCG
- USD600m 2.875% senior notes due 2018 affirmed at 'BBB'
Issued by Rosy Capital Global with keepwell from BCG
- CNY1.3bn 5.25% senior notes due 2018 affirmed at 'BBB'
