(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Peer Report: Russia's Major
Foreign-Owned Banks
here
MOSCOW, November 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report
that parents of
the major foreign-owned banks in Russia have become more
risk-averse as
operating conditions have deteriorated. This is reflected in
their Russian
subsidiaries' gradual balance sheet de-risking and de-leveraging
since mid-2014.
The banks reviewed in the peer report are AO UniCredit Bank, AO
Raiffeisenbank,
AO Citibank (all rated BBB-/Negative/bbb-), Rosbank and its
retail subsidiaries
DeltaCredit Bank and Rusfinance Bank (all rated
BBB-/Negative/bb+).
Fitch notes, at the same time, that foreign parents stay
committed to the
Russian market, where they already maintain a long-term
presence, and propensity
to provide support to their Russian subsidiaries, if required,
remains strong.
This is captured by the banks' support-driven Long-term
foreign-currency Issuer
Default Ratings of 'BBB-', which in turn are constrained by
Russia's Country
Ceiling of 'BBB-'. The Negative Outlooks reflect the potential
for the banks to
be downgraded if Russia's sovereign ratings are downgraded and
the Country
Ceiling revised lower.
These subsidiaries' reasonable financial metrics, exposure to
better-quality
Russian borrowers, stable liquidity positions, and low or
manageable refinancing
risks result in significant resilience to stress. This is
reflected in these
banks' 'bbb-' and 'bb+' Viability Ratings (VRs), underlining
Fitch's view that
these banks are some of the strongest banks in the CIS on a
standalone basis.
These banks' VRs remain highly sensitive to trends in Russia's
challenging
operating environment and could be downgraded if there is a
marked deterioration
in asset quality and capital metrics. Stabilisation of the
sovereign's credit
profile and the country's economic prospects would reduce
downward pressure on
the VRs.
The report, 'Peer Report: Russia's Major Foreign-Owned Banks',
is available on
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
