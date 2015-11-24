(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, November 24 (Fitch) The change of outlook for
Italy's banks to
stable from negative is underpinned by expectations of a modest
domestic
economic recovery, accompanied by lending growth, moderate
profitability and
improved internal capital generation capacity, says Fitch
Ratings. Italy exited
a deep, protracted recession in 2015 and we expect a weak
recovery, with GDP to
grow by 1.1% in 2016. Italy's current GDP is at its 2000 level.
Lending to the private sector stopped contracting by mid-2015
and we expect a
modest net lending recovery in 2016, with residential mortgage
lending and
consumer financing leading the way. Prospects are more muted for
SME and
corporate lending, where loan demand for financing long-term
investments is
still weak. Loan books are weighed down by a large stock of
impaired loans,
representing 16% of sector gross loans at end-June 2015. This
represents a key
vulnerability for Italian banks, and repairing balance sheets
will take a long
time.
Positively, additions to the stockpile of watch-list loans are
growing more
slowly and impaired loan ratios at some large banks are no
longer rising, helped
by improving recoveries, disposals and, in some cases, modest
growth in the loan
book. Banks are adopting a focused, standardised approach to the
management of
impaired exposures and certain bankruptcy and foreclosure
reforms may speed up
recoveries and workouts.
Fitch's 2016 base case is that net interest income should
benefit from slightly
higher lending volumes, a shift towards more profitable lending,
development of
fee-earning activities and low funding costs. In the medium
term, implementation
of the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive in Italy may
contribute to an
increase in funding costs because Italy plans to make all
deposits preferred to
senior debt and counterparty liabilities in resolution, but this
will come into
effect only in 2019.
The liquidity profile of Italian banks is much improved, held up
by a larger
proportion of liquid assets, primarily government securities, on
the balance
sheet. We expect this to continue because it will take time to
build up loan
books. Italian banks' 2016 funding plans should remain in line
with those
completed in 2015, with a preference for cheaper, secured,
primarily covered
bonds, issuances. Regulatory requirements on loss absorption
capacity might
force some changes in funding structures, with additional
issuance of
subordinated and additional Tier 1 instruments. To date, only
UniCredit and
Intesa Sanpaolo have issued this type of debt.
We expect solvency to be stable, as lending growth will be
modest and internal
capital generation is seeing a modest improvement.
Further information about prospects for Italian banks is
contained in a detailed
2016 Outlook comment, published today, and available by clicking
on the link
above.
