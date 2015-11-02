(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 02 (Fitch) The Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of
some of the 30
global systemically important banks (G-SIB) may benefit from
full implementation
of total loss absorbing capacity (TLAC) principles, says Fitch
Ratings. But TLAC
will generally benefit bank counterparties more than senior
bondholders and is
more likely to be neutral for bank senior debt ratings.
The Financial Stability Board's final TLAC standards are due to
be announced
next week, ahead of the G20 summit to be held in Antalya, Turkey
in
mid-November. There is likely to be little substantive
difference to the 2014
proposals, except for a few important concessions, such as
making it easier for
senior debt to qualify as TLAC.
The purpose of TLAC is to ensure that G-SIBs can be resolved
without recourse to
tax-payers' money, while at the same time preserving financial
stability and
ensuring that the banks continue to provide critical economic
functions. Senior
debt will be able to qualify as TLAC in certain circumstances.
But TLAC will
generally be subordinated to certain 'excluded liabilities',
likely to include
derivatives, short-term and insured/preferred deposits and
structured notes.
A bank's IDR and senior debt ratings could benefit if TLAC is
met with
regulatory capital debt or more equity. Otherwise, existing
senior debt ratings
are only likely to benefit from TLAC rules if a bank issues
large volumes of new
'senior subordinated' debt that is contractually or statutorily
subordinated to
existing senior debt.
Statutory subordination of only new senior debt has not been
proposed yet. It
could still be adopted by some euro area countries, but euro
area authorities
seem keen to harmonise approaches and Germany has already agreed
a statutory
subordination solution that applies to both new and existing
senior debt, while
Italy plans to implement full depositor preference. Neither of
these plans is
likely to benefit IDR or senior debt ratings.
The Financial Stability Board's standards will include a
mandatory 'Pillar 1'
minimum TLAC requirement, which seems likely to settle at the
higher of 18% of
risk-weighted assets (RWA), mid-way between the 16%-20% range
proposed last
November, and at least 6% (possibly 6.75% or higher) of leverage
exposure. On
top of this, banks will be required to hold capital to meet
combined buffer
requirements and supervisors can require additional
firm-specific TLAC.
Switzerland is the first country to formalise TLAC requirements;
Credit Suisse
and UBS will have to hold total TLAC equivalent to at least
28.6% of RWA and 10%
of leverage exposure.
On 30 October 2015, the Federal Reserve Board proposed that
domestic G-SIBs must
maintain a minimum TLAC equivalent to the higher of 18% of RWA
(plus combined
buffers) or 9.5% of leverage exposure, as well as a minimum
long-term debt
amount.
Banks operating under a holding company model are structurally
well placed to
meet TLAC rules. This is the case of those US, UK and Swiss
G-SIBs operating a
single point of entry resolution strategy. By down-streaming
debt to operating
subsidiaries, senior creditors of some major operating
subsidiaries will be
better protected than creditors of the holding company through
structural
subordination. We upgraded the IDRs of domestic operating
subsidiaries of the
eight US G-SIBs' in May 2015 to reflect this.
An emerging market exemption is likely to make TLAC a distant
concern for the
Chinese G-SIBs and of no consequence for their
sovereign-support-driven IDRs.
The Japanese G-SIBs are likely to be beneficiaries of the
proposed 2.5% of RWA
TLAC contribution available where there are commitments to
recapitalise a G-SIB
with pre-funded industry contributions.
Further information about TLAC rating implications for G-SIBs
will be available
in a research report to be published once the TLAC requirements
are finalised.
