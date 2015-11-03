(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Ethias
SA's EUR170.8m TAP
issue of dated subordinated notes a final 'BB' rating. The TAP
issue is part of
ISIN code BE6279619330. The aggregate principal amount of the
notes will be EUR
402,700,000.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Ethias has issued subordinated debt to support its capital
position ahead of
Solvency II.
According to the terms and conditions, the new bond qualifies
for Tier 2 capital
recognition under Solvency II. Under Fitch's methodology, this
instrument is
treated as 100% debt in Fitch's financial leverage calculation.
As a result,
Ethias's financial leverage ratio (FLR) increases to 33% based
on a pro-forma
calculation using 1H15 financials, from 25% pre-issuance.
The increase in leverage is partially offset by the improvement
in capital
adequacy, as measured by Fitch Prism FBM, as the new debt is
treated as 100%
capital for this purpose due to the application of the
regulatory override.
Ethias has an 'Adequate' Prism FBM score, taking into account
the debt issue.
However, Ethias's total available capital consists of a
significant amount of
hybrid debt, which reduces the quality of capital.
The new issue matures in 2026. The notes are subordinated to
senior creditors,
rank pari passu with dated subordinated securities and senior to
any undated
subordinated securities issued by Ethias. It will be mandatorily
deferrable if
certain solvency conditions are met.
The subordinated debt is rated two notches below Ethias's
Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-'. This reflects a 'Below Average'
recovery
assumption (one notch) and 'Moderate' risk of non-performance
(one notch). The
instrument will mandatorily defer coupon payments if a
regulatory deficiency
event occurs. Under Solvency II, this would result if own funds
are insufficient
to cover the Solvency Capital Requirement or Minimum Capital
Requirement.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any change to Ethias's IDR is likely to result in a
corresponding change of the
subordinated debt rating.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 13 October 2015
