HONG KONG, November 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Thailand's Long-Term
Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'BBB+' and 'A-'
respectively. The issue ratings on Thailand's senior unsecured
local-currency
bonds are also affirmed at 'A-'. The Outlooks on the Long-Term
IDRs are Stable.
The Country Ceiling is affirmed at 'A-' and the Short-Term
Foreign-Currency IDR
at 'F2'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation and Stable Outlook reflect the following key
rating drivers:
- Thailand's public and external finances stand out as clear
rating strengths,
and the economy has shown resilience despite a series of
negative shocks. Fitch
believes the economy continues to operate below potential. In
addition, the
ageing population, declining export competitiveness and high
private-sector
leverage act as structural headwinds. Unresolved political and
social cleavages
weigh on economic performance and the rating.
- The economic recovery following the military coup in May 2014,
after months of
political protests had disrupted economic activity, has been
lacklustre relative
to Fitch's expectations. Fitch expects GDP to grow by 2.7% in
2015, down from
3.5% in our previous review. While tourism has been a notable
bright spot, weak
global demand, drought and low private-sector confidence have
dragged on
economic growth. Fitch expects growth to pick up to 3.4% in
2016, assuming the
recent surge in public investment is able to support business
sentiment and spur
private investment growth.
- Thailand's fiscal position remains a credit strength even as
the economy
underperforms. The general government deficit has been revised
down to 0.8% of
GDP from 1.8% for 2014, due to lower expenditure. General
government debt-to-GDP
has also been revised down to 30% for 2014 from 33%. This is due
to
methodological changes, including a revision of GDP data back to
1993 to include
a wider set of economic activities, which raised the level of
nominal GDP by 8%
in 2014. Fitch expects the general government deficit to widen
moderately as the
government increases public investment, but projects the
government debt ratio
to remain on a sustainable path well below the 'BBB' median of
42% of GDP.
- External finances have improved as tourism revenues rebounded,
with visitor
arrivals from Mainland China almost doubling. Lower oil prices
also reduced the
value of imports, although the overall impact on net exports was
partly offset
by a decline in prices for petroleum and agricultural products.
Thailand also
has substantially higher reserves relative to imports than the
medians of the
'BBB' and 'A' peer group, providing protection during bouts of
volatile capital
flows.
- High private-sector leverage constrains consumption and
increases the
economy's sensitivity to macroeconomic shocks. Thailand's
household debt now
exceeds 80% of GDP, having grown rapidly during the government's
first-car
rebate programme in 2011 and 2012. Credit growth has since
slowed, but the
household debt-to-GDP ratio has continued to creep up as nominal
GDP growth
weakened. Persistently low inflation could add to the challenge
of deleveraging,
and prolong the drag on consumption activity.
- Asset quality has gradually deteriorated, particularly among
auto loans
extended to low-income households. The default in October 2015
by a subsidiary
of Sahaviriya Steel Industries, the largest Thai corporate
default since the
1997 financial crisis, will also add to NPLs. Fitch expects the
gradual
deterioration in asset quality to continue over the next 12
months, with loans
to SMEs a particular source of downside risk. However, the
banking system
remains resilient, as reflected by stable outlooks of banks
under Fitch's
coverage.
- The political environment remains uncertain. The National
Reform Council has
rejected a draft constitution prepared by the military that set
a timeline for
elections to take place by late 2016. Fitch now does not expect
elections to be
held until at least 2017. Continued uncertainty over the terms
and timing of a
transition back to civilian rule may weigh on economic activity,
as could a
flaring of political tensions.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are well balanced.
The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead
to negative
rating action are:
- Persistently lower economic growth accompanied by the
emergence of
macroeconomic imbalances, for example through renewed political
instability.
- Evidence that contingent liabilities stemming from broader
public-sector debts
and a highly leveraged private sector will crystallise on the
sovereign balance
sheet.
The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead
to positive
rating action include:
- Substantial improvements to governance and development
indicators, for example
through the alleviation of political and social tensions.
- A sustained pick-up in economic growth above Fitch's
expectations.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- The global economy performs broadly in line with Fitch's
Global Economic
Outlook.
