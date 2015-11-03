(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 03 (Fitch) Additional capital buffers
introduced by the Polish
banking regulator (KNF) on 23 October 2015 are credit positive
for banks'
standalone Viability Ratings because they strengthen loss
absorption capacity,
says Fitch Ratings. However, additional capital requirements may
result in
capital-raising challenges and lower credit growth at some
banks.
Slower lending growth is now likely because these new capital
requirements will
limit free capital when Polish banks are already facing
profitability pressures.
The banks will make sizeable contributions to a special fund to
support weaker
borrowers and to the deposit insurance fund and, from 2016, the
sector is likely
to face some form of new bank tax. Another problem, which the
sector needs to
address, is to what extent banks will have to share in any of
the borrower
relief proposals associated with retail mortgage loans extended
in Swiss francs.
These represent around 15% of total loans in the sector. A
solution may well
force losses onto the banks.
KNF said that 14 banks with Swiss-franc mortgage books will need
to set aside an
additional buffer totalling PLN10bn (USD2.6bn). This should be
easily achievable
in most cases because the banks already hold PLN9bn of capital
in excess of the
regulatory minimum.
The banks that we rate more highly are generally in a better
position to meet
the new capital requirements. Bank Zachodni (BBB/Stable), mBank
(BBB-/Postive)
and Eurobank (A-/Stable) would already appear to comply, based
on their end-3Q15
accounts. Bank Millennium (BBB-/Stable) complies with the Tier 1
requirement but
it might need some additional Tier 2 capital to comply with the
total capital
requirement.
Capital adequacy at Getin Noble Bank (BB/Stable/bb) and Bank
Ochrony Srodowiska
(BOS, BB/Negative/bb) is under pressure and both banks will have
to take
significant corrective measures if targeted capital ratios are
to be met. BOS
plans to raise around PLN300m of fresh equity in 1H16,
sufficient to meet higher
capital requirements that we estimate at PLN200m. But capital
will remain tight
and this is likely to constrain growth. Getin plans to cover its
estimated
PLN1.3bn additional capital requirement by reducing risk
weighted assets (RWA)
and raising new equity or subordinated debt of around PLN300m).
KNF's two new capital requirements are in addition to the
existing 9% Tier 1 and
12% total capital ratios in force. The capital conservation
buffer, comprised
entirely of Tier 1 capital, of 1.25% of RWAs applies to all
banks from January
2016. A second buffer, 75% of which must comprise Tier 1
capital, comes into
force immediately and applies to 14 banks. This ranges from
below 1% to 4.39% of
RWAs, depending on the amount of Swiss franc-denominated retail
mortgages
written by each bank. Banks have until June 2016 to comply.
Contact:
Artur Szeski
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+48 22 338 6292
Fitch Polska S.A.
Krolewska 16, 00-103
Warsaw
Janine Dow
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1464
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London
E14 5GN
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Malgorzata Socharska, Warsaw,
Tel: +48 22 338 62
81, Email: malgorzata.socharska@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.