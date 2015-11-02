(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB'
rating to
Mid-America Apartments, L.P.'s 10-year senior unsecured notes
due 2025. Fitch
expects the company to use proceeds of the issuance to repay
debt and for
general corporate purposes. The Rating Outlook is Positive. A
full list of MAA's
ratings follows at the end of the release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The assigned rating and the issuer's Positive Outlook reflect
that while MAA's
recent, targeted and forecast metrics are largely consistent
with a higher
rating, further improvements would allow for their maintenance
through the
business cycle. The ratings also consider that despite MAA's
portfolio focusing
on markets with lower barriers to new supply, reported operating
results have
been less volatile as measured by the standard deviation of
median multifamily
REIT same store net operating income (SSNOI) growth.
DELEVERING & TRANSITION TO BECOME AN UNSECURED ISSUER COMPLETE
Over the past few years, MAA has made a concerted effort to
reduce leverage,
unencumber its portfolio and become a regular issuer of public
unsecured notes.
The transition was inspired by the issuer's interest in
diversifying its capital
sources following the Global Financial Crisis and the then
uncertainty
surrounding Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.
The transition has largely been completed with leverage at 5.8x
at third quarter
2015 (3Q15), down from 6.5x for 2014 and 7.4x for 2011.
Cash-based leverage
metrics for 2013 were not meaningful due to the timing effects
of the merger
with Colonial Properties Trust (CLP). Fitch assumes MAA will
manage toward
current levels and metrics should improve modestly over the next
12 to 24 months
assuming only modest growth in operating cash flows. Fitch views
leverage
sustaining below 6.5x as consistent with a 'BBB+' rating for
MAA's portfolio.
Similarly fixed-charge coverage has been sustained and is
expected to remain in
the low-mid-3x range (3.6x for 3Q15, up from 3.2x for 2014),
exceeding the 3x
level that Fitch views as consistent with a 'BBB+' rating.
Fitch defines leverage as debt less readily available
cash-to-recurring
operating EBITDA; and fixed charge coverage as recurring
operating EBITDA less
maintenance capital expenditures-to-total interest incurred.
MAA's outstanding debt was 60% unsecured and 90% fixed-rate or
hedged at Sept.
30, 2015, and each metric should improve pro forma for the
issuance. Moreover,
unencumbered NOI comprises 69% of total property NOI, up from
34% at 1Q12.
Combined, Fitch views MAA's capital access and contingent
liquidity as being
consistent with a higher rating. Unencumbered assets (assuming a
stressed 8.5%
capitalization rate) cover unsecured debt by 2.5x.
ADEQUATE LIQUIDITY
Fitch projects MAA's sources of liquidity cover its uses by 2.0x
for the period
Oct. 1, 2015 to Dec. 31, 2016 pro forma for the issuance
assuming no access to
the capital markets. MAA's liquidity generally benefits from its
well-staggered
debt maturities (less than 17% matures in any one year through
2019) and
conservative dividend payout ratio. MAA's dividends comprised
66% of both 3Q15
and 72% of 2014 adjusted funds from operations. Fitch calculates
liquidity as
sources (unrestricted cash of $10 million, availability under
the recently
expanded and extended $750 million unsecured revolving credit
facility due 2020
after extension options and approximately $200 million of
retained cash flow
from operating activities per year) to uses (total debt
maturities, remaining
development expenditures and recurring maintenance capital
expenditures.
FAVORABLE PROPERTY FUNDAMENTALS
MAA's SSNOI growth has accelerated in 2015 to 7.1% YTD from 3.2%
in 2014 and
5.2% in 2013. Fitch anticipates that fundamentals will remain
strong but
moderate for the foreseeable future due to increasing supply and
a slowing
growth rate in asking rents in MAA's markets. Fitch's Base Case
assumes SSNOI
growth of 5% in 2015, 3% in 2016 and 2.5% in 2017.
The ratings are supported by MAA's long-tenured management team,
conservative
acquisition and development strategy, and lower property-level
cash flow
volatility through real estate cycles relative to many of its
multifamily peers.
For 1999-2015 (YTD), MAA's SSNOI growth averaged 2.5% with a
standard deviation
of 3.7% compared with 2.8% growth and a standard deviation of
4.5% for its
multifamily REIT peers.
LIMITED DEVELOPMENT EXPOSURE
The company maintains a modest unfunded development pipeline
representing less
than 1% of total gross assets as of Sept. 30, 2015. The company
is primarily an
acquirer as opposed to a developer; it has limited in-house
development staff
and thus contracts out development projects, which Fitch views
positively,
especially given MAA's markets which are prone to overbuilding.
MAA also
actively redevelops properties and historically has targeted
yields of 10%,
primarily through interior rehab. The redevelopment of existing
properties
generally carries a lower market risk due to the proven
locations and existing
tenant base, and provides the highest risk-adjusted returns over
the longer
term.
SUNBELT MARKETS PRONE TO OVERBUILDING
Offsetting these strengths is the company's exposure to assets
in Sunbelt
markets with limited supply and barriers to entry, given the
availability of
land and more lenient zoning regulations. These factors have led
to cycles of
overbuilding in the region, with a negative impact on supply /
demand
fundamentals. In this regard, supply-constrained markets tend to
outperform
during periods of multifamily recoveries, as demand outpaces
supply. Fitch
expects that MAA's SSNOI growth will be lower that of its peers
over the next
several years given that the sector continues to exhibit strong
SSNOI growth
nationally.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for MAA include:
--Accommodative Operating Environment: Fitch assumes MAA's
operating
fundamentals will remain positive, moderating towards historical
averages while
maintaining recurring operating EBITDA margins;
--Capital Recycling: Fitch assumes investments will be offset
with a similar
amount of dispositions and that while relative yields may result
in dilution on
an earnings basis, they will be neutral on a cashflow basis
after considering
maintenance capital expenditures;
--Continued Unsecured Issuances: Fitch has assumed that MAA will
not issue any
common stock but will issue $250 million of senior unsecured
notes per year
through 2017.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following factors may have a positive impact on the ratings
and/or Outlook:
--Demonstrated consistent access to the public unsecured bond
market;
--Fitch's expectation of net debt-to-recurring operating EBITDA
sustaining below
6.5x (leverage was 5.8x as of Sept. 30, 2015);
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining above
3.0x (coverage
was 3.6x for quarter ended Sept. 30, 2015);
--Maintenance of the ratio of unencumbered assets-to-net
unsecured debt above
2.5x (asset coverage was 2.5x using a stressed 8.5%
capitalization rate).
The following factors may have a negative impact on the ratings
and/or Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 7.5x;
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining below
2.0x;
--Unencumbered assets-to-unsecured debt sustaining below 2.0x;
--Liquidity coverage sustaining below 1.0x.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch currently rates MAA as follows:
Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc.:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB'.
Mid-America Apartments, L.P.:
--IDR at 'BBB';
--Unsecured revolving credit facility at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured term loans at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB'.
