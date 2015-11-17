(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 17 (Fitch) Ecuadorian banks remain vulnerable
to the
country's deteriorating operating environment, including
weakening U.S. dollar
liquidity, diminished consumer confidence and oil production
challenges, says
Fitch Ratings in a new report. The potential for adverse
regulatory actions also
raises the risk that the banking system's growth prospects,
profitability and
capitalization will be negatively affected.
"Even though the government has no short-term regulatory plans,
the risk of
intervention in the medium term remains elevated," says Larisa
Arteaga,
Director. "Lack of a specific time frame leaves the door open
for measures that
could end up harming the overall banking system."
Ecuador's worsening economy hit loan growth in the first half of
the year,
which, along with cyclical changes, worsened asset quality.
However
non-performing loan ratios at the Ecuadorian banks in Fitch's
portfolio still
compare favorably with those of similarly rated international
peers as a result
of the stricter local regulatory definitions of impaired loans.
In October 2015, Fitch affirmed the ratings of Pichincha and
Produbanco at
'B'/Outlook Stable. The Issuer Default Ratings of both banks
have limited
upgrade potential in the short term, given the challenging
operating environment
and the government's control over the regulatory framework,
which impact the
banks' performance.
The full report, 'Peer Review: Ecuadorian Banks,' is available
at
www.fitchratings.com
Contact:
Theresa Paiz Fredel
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0534
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Larisa Arteaga
Director
+1-809-563-2481
Marcela Galicia
Director
+503 2516-6616
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
