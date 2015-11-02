(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, November 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings affirms the ratings
of the notes
issued by Taboada Finance Limited, a special purpose company
incorporated in the
Cayman Islands. A full list of rating actions follows at the end
of this
release.
The underlying issuance is a securitization of rights to receive
future payments
from Servicio de Agua Potable y Alcantarillado de Lima
(SEDAPAL), the Peruvian
state-owned water utility company for the districts of Lima and
Callao. Payment
rights, in the form of Retribucion por Inversiones (RPIs), are
related to the
construction of Planta de Tratamiento de Aguas Residuales
Taboada (Taboada), a
wastewater treatment plant, by ACS Servicios, Comunicaciones y
Energia S.L.
(ACS). ACS is the primary sponsor of the transaction through its
local
concessionaire, Planta de Tratamiento de Aguas Residuales
Taboada S.A. (PTAR
Taboada).
Repayment of the notes is supported by a contingent guarantee of
the government
of Peru (GOP) through the Ministry of Housing, Construction and
Sanitation
(MVCS) to provide for any debt service shortfalls.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
-- Reliance on Sovereign Contingent Guarantee: While the
transaction benefits
from project collections, the rating relies on a sovereign's
contingent
guarantee on the RPI payments given SEDAPAL's ability to issue
more debt from
its master trust without rating agency affirmation as long as
the minimum debt
service coverage ratio (DSCR) is 1.1x. The GOP will guarantee
the RPI payments
related to the construction of the Taboada project if water
utility bill
payments received by SEDAPAL through the banking system are not
sufficient to
cover debt service.
-- Strength of the Government Obligation: The guarantee backing
the RPI payments
from SEDAPAL is considered an irrevocable and unconditional
obligation of the
GOP denominated in Nuevos Soles. This obligation is included in
the GOP's
multiyear budgetary projections with established history and
legislative
acceptance. Unlike CRPAOS, this is a contingent obligation which
is governed by
Peruvian law, and does not cross-default with other RPIs. GOP
has made all
payments on a timely basis since 2008 when they were first used
to finance
infrastructure projects.
To determine the strength of the government obligation and its
one-notch
deviation from the Local Currency (LC) Issuer Default Rating
(IDR), Fitch
incorporates perspectives from its sovereign group and
determined that the
credit quality of the obligation is commensurate with the
ratings of the
transactions.
-- No Exposure to Construction/Performance Risks: Government
contingent
guarantee backing the RPI payments is not subject to the
completion of further
milestones or performance of the project. As of February 2014,
all of the CAOs
related to the construction of the project have been recognized.
-- Rating Linked to Sovereign LC IDR: GOP's guarantee is
denominated in Peruvian
Nuevos Soles, thus the rating reflects the likelihood of the
sovereign paying
such obligation in local currency, On Sept. 30, 2015, Fitch
affirmed Peru's
long-term LC IDR at 'A-'; Stable Outlook.
-- Adequate Liquidity: The transaction structure includes
additional liquidity
through (i) a debt service reserve account and (ii) an inflation
reserve
account, funded with the note proceeds on the closing date, to
help mitigate
liquidity risks and to cover IPM/IPC mismatches. As of June
2015, outstanding
balance of the reserve accounts within the issuer were
approximately S/.
60,758,692.38 (vs S/.61.5 million during 2013).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings on the transaction are subject to changes in Peru's
long-term LC
IDR.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
--Series 2011-1 S/. 572,089,000 notes due 2029 at 'BBB+';
--Series 2011-2 S/. 220,250,000 notes due 2033 at 'BBB+';
--Series 2011-3 S/. 59,133,000 notes at 'BBB+.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contacts:
Andres de la Cuesta
Associate Director
+1-312-606-2330
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Committee Chairperson
Greg Kabance
Managing Director
+1-312-368-2052
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Sources of Information:
In addition to the sources of information identified in the
master criteria,
this action was additionally informed by the trustee.
