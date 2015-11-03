(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
RIO DE JANEIRO, November 03 (Fitch) Brazil's decision to repay
National Treasury
debt owed to federally owned banks is positive for the banks as
it imposes a new
level of segregation between the government and these financial
institutions,
says Fitch Ratings. The decision will have a small effect on the
banks'
liquidity but prevents them from accumulating high amounts of
Treasury
receivables on their balance sheets.
If the payment is approved, the liquidity of Brazil's largest
federal
government-owned banks, Banco do Brasil's (BdB) and Caixa
Economica Federal's
(Caixa) may benefit from the move sooner than Banco Nacional de
Desenvolvimento
Economico e Social (BNDES). BNDES may account for the return of
the receivables
by netting its liabilities due to the Treasury.
The Federal Accounts Court's (TCU - Tribunal de Contas da Uniao)
rejection of
the 2014 national accounts earlier last month triggered the
government's
decision. TCU considered the accumulation of Treasury debt at
BNDES, BdB and
Caixa -- a practice known locally as "pedaladas" -- a violation
of fiscal
responsibility law (Complementary Law 101).
All three banks' receivables from the Treasury grew
significantly since 2011.
BNDES has the largest outstanding balance, most of which is
related to the
government's flagship subsidy program to support investment in
the Programa de
Sustentacao do Investimento (PSI). BNDES has been the main
financial agent for
the program since its launch in 2009. At June 2015, BNDES's
receivables from the
Treasury totaled BRL27 billion, of which BRL24.5 billion was
related to PSI. At
December 2011, it totaled BRL8 billion.
The increase in two other state-owned banks' receivables was
similar, although
the outstanding amounts were lower. The bulk of BdB's
receivables from the
Treasury are related to the government's subsidized agricultural
lending
programs. At June 2015, BdB's total receivables from the federal
government,
including the Treasury, stood at BRL18 billion, up from BRL1
billion at December
2011. At Caixa, the receivables are mainly related to the Minha
Casa Minha Vida
social program. At June 2015, Caixa's total receivables stood at
BRL5 billion,
up from BRL1.5 billion at December 2011.
The government decided to pay its obligations with funds that
became available
following the National Monetary Council's (Conselho Monetario
Nacional) recent
reduction of the 2015 budget for PSI to BRL19.5 billion. The
budget for 2015 was
originally slated at BRL50 billion in December 2014.
The ratings of BNDES, Caixa and BdB are based on sovereign
support and are equal
to Brazil's sovereign ratings. Their ratings would be affected
by potential
changes in the sovereign ratings or the federal government's
willingness to
provide support.
