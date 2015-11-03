(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings affirms the
Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) at 'BBB+'
following the
announcement of NYCB's merger with Astoria Financial Group, Inc.
(AF). NYCB's.
NYCB's Rating Outlook remains Stable.
Fitch has placed AF's 'BBB-' long-term IDR on Rating Watch
Positive. Upon
completion of the merger (expected to close 4Q16), Fitch expects
to upgrade AF's
ratings to be aligned with NYCB's current ratings. The merger
transaction is
valued at $2 billion.
A complete list of rating actions follows at the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VRs
Fitch views the proposed merger with AF as neutral to NYCB's
current ratings.
Fitch believes integration risks are low given AF's simplistic
business model,
the relatively good credit performance of AF's loan book, and
solid knowledge of
the common footprint. Further, the financial aspects of the
transaction seem
reasonable, and NYCB's capital position remains appropriate for
its current
rating and its risk profile. Fitch expects NYCB to maintain its
CET1 ratio at
11.5% at close of the transaction.
For a combined entity perspective, the deal offers NYCB a good
opportunity to
deepen its mortgage lending business given AF is essentially a
niche mortgage
real estate lender. NCYB should benefit from some
diversification, although it
continues to be heavily-weighted in real estate loans. Pro
forma, NYCB's
multi-family loans will account for 58.1% of the loan book from
65.7% as of June
30, 2015. Residential mortgages will account for 19% of the
combined pro forma
loan book compared to 7.3% for NYCB. Despite the continued
concentration in real
estate assets, Fitch expects credit performance to remain solid
given this
attribute has been a rating strength for both companies.
In support of facilitating the close of this transaction, NYCB
launched $650
million of common equity raise. As such, NYCB expects to have a
pro forma Common
Equity Tier 1 ratio of 11.4%, and a Tier 1 Leverage ratio of
7.5% with the
closing of the transaction.
Although integration and execution risks exist, Fitch believes
should challenges
arise, they would be manageable for NYCB. In Fitch's opinion
AF's balance sheet
is not complex, which should help the integration process.
Additionally, NYCB
has demonstrated a good track record of successfully completing
acquisitions
through the years.
As NYCB crosses the $50 billion threshold and becomes a D-SIB
bank, it will be
part of the CCAR process. As such, NYCB may face some challenges
given its loan
mix and concentration in real estate. Nonetheless, NYCB has been
preparing for
the regulatory changes as it grew closer to the $50 billion
asset size and the
company has some time given it would be part of the 2018 CCAR
process.
The Rating Watch Positive reflects Fitch's view that NYCB's
acquisition
addresses AF's challenges regarding earnings pressures as well
as interest rate
risk. Fitch expects to resolve AF's Rating Watch upon the
completion of the
transaction with NYCB. Closing is expected in 4Q16 and subject
to customary
closing conditions, including required regulatory approvals.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
NYCB and AF have a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating
Floor of 'NF'. In
Fitch's view, NYCB and AF are not systemically important and
therefore, the
probability of support is unlikely. IDRs and VRs do not
currently incorporate
any support.
HOLDING COMPANY
NYCB's IDR and VR are equalized with those of its operating
companies and banks,
reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is
mandated in the U.S.
to act as a source of strength for its bank subsidiaries.
Ratings are also
equalized reflecting the very close correlation between holding
company and
subsidiary default probabilities
AF's IDR and VR are equalized with those of its bank subsidiary,
Astoria Bank,
reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is
mandated in the U.S.
to act as a source of strength for its bank subsidiaries.
Ratings are also
equalized reflecting the very close correlation between holding
company and
subsidiary default probabilities.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
NYCB's preferred securities are rated five notches below its VR.
Preferred stock
is notched two times from the VR for loss severity, and three
times for
non-performance. Hybrid securities ratings are in accordance
with Fitch's
criteria and assessment of the instruments' non-performance and
loss severity
risk profiles. Thus, these ratings have been affirmed due to the
affirmation of
the VR.
AF's preferred securities are rated five notches below its VR.
Preferred stock
is notched two times from the VR for loss severity, and three
times for
non-performance. Hybrid securities ratings are in accordance
with Fitch's
criteria and assessment of the instruments' non-performance and
loss severity
risk profiles. Thus, these ratings have been affirmed due to the
affirmation of
the VR.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
The IDRs and VRs of NYCB's bank subsidiary benefits from the
cross-guarantee
mechanism in the U.S. under FIRREA, and therefore the IDRs and
VRs of New York
Community Bank are equalized across the group.
The IDRs and VRs of AF's bank subsidiary benefits from the
cross-guarantee
mechanism in the U.S. under FIRREA, and therefore the IDRs and
VRs of Astoria
Bank are equalized across the group.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
NYCB's uninsured deposit ratings are rated one notch higher than
the company's
IDR and senior unsecured debt because U.S. uninsured deposits
benefit from
depositor preference. U.S. depositor preference gives deposit
liabilities
superior recovery prospects in the event of default.
AF's uninsured deposit ratings are rated one notch higher than
the company's IDR
and senior unsecured debt because U.S. uninsured deposits
benefit from depositor
preference. U.S. depositor preference gives deposit liabilities
superior
recovery prospects in the event of default.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
Should operational and integration risks challenges arise, which
lead to changes
in our base assumption NYCB's rating could be reviewed for
possible downgrade.
Incorporated in Fitch's affirmation is the view that the
combined entity asset
quality performance will continue to be better than peers,
regulators will
approve the merger, and NYCB's projected figures for the
transaction
materialize. Additionally, Fitch's ratings incorporate the view
that NYCB will
successfully complete the CCAR process. Negative changes to
these assumptions
will likely pressure NYCB's current ratings.
AF's ratings will likely be upgraded upon NYCB's completion of
the acquisition.
Should NYCB be unable or unwilling to complete the acquisition
of AF, Fitch
would evaluate the reason and assess AF's ratings accordingly.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
NYCB's and AF's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are
sensitive to Fitch's
assumption as to capacity to procure extraordinary support in
case of need.
HOLDING COMPANY
Should NYCB begin to exhibit signs of weakness, demonstrate
trouble accessing
the capital markets, or have inadequate cash flow coverage to
meet near-term
obligations, Fitch could notch the holding company IDR and VR
from the ratings
of New York Community Bank.
Should AF begin to exhibit signs of weakness, demonstrate
trouble accessing the
capital markets, or have inadequate cash flow coverage to meet
near-term
obligations, there is the potential that Fitch could notch the
holding company
IDR and VR from the ratings of Astoria Bank.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings of subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued
by NYCB and its
subsidiary are primarily sensitive to any change in NYCB's VR.
The ratings of subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued
by AF and its
subsidiary are primarily sensitive to any change in AF's VR.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES
As the IDRs and VRs of the subsidiaries are equalized with those
of NYCB to
reflect support from their ultimate parent, they are sensitive
to changes in the
parent's propensity to provide support, which Fitch currently
does not expect,
or from changes in NYCB's IDRs.
As the IDRs and VRs of the subsidiaries are equalized with those
of AF to
reflect support from their ultimate parent, they are sensitive
to changes in the
parent's propensity to provide support, which Fitch currently
does not expect,
or from changes in AF's IDRs.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The ratings of long- and short-term deposits issued by NYCB and
its subsidiaries
are primarily sensitive to any change in NYCB's long- and
short-term IDRs.
The ratings of long- and short-term deposits issued by AF and
its subsidiaries
are primarily sensitive to any change in AF''s long- and
short-term IDRs.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
New York Community Bancorp
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB+';
--Viability rating at 'bbb+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at 'NF'.
New York Community Bank
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB+';
--Long-term deposits at 'A-';
--Viability rating at 'bbb+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at 'NF';
--Short-term deposits at 'F2'.
New York Commercial Bank
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB+';
--Long-term deposits at 'A-';
--Viability rating at 'bbb+'.
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at 'NF';
--Short-Term deposits at 'F2'.
Richmond County Capital Corporation
--Preferred stock at 'BB-'.
Astoria Financial Corporation
Astoria Bank (Formerly Astoria Federal Savings and Loan
Association)
--Viability Rating at 'bbb-';
--Support Rating at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
Fitch has placed the following ratings on Rating Watch Positive:
Astoria Financial Corporation
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F3';
--Senior Debt 'BBB-';
--Preferred Stock 'B'.
Astoria Bank (Formerly Astoria Federal Savings and Loan
Association)
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F3';
--Long-term Deposits at 'BBB';
--Short-term Deposits at 'F2'.
