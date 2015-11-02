(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed the long-
and short-term
Issue Default Ratings (IDRs) of First Niagara Financial Group
(FNFG) and First
Niagara Bank on Rating Watch Positive following its announcement
that it will be
acquired by KeyCorp. Concurrent with this action, Fitch has
affirmed the L-T and
S-T IDRs of KeyCorp (Key), and Key Bank, N.A. and revised the
Rating Outlook to
Negative from Stable. A complete list of rating actions follows
at the end of
this release.
The transaction is valued at $4.1 billion with 80% stock and 20%
cash. The deal
represents a price-to-tangible book value of 1.7x with a core
deposit premium of
6.7% for FNFG. The deal is expected to be accretive to KEY's
earnings in 2018
with an estimated increase that would return tangible common
equity to 200 basis
points (bps), improvement to cash efficiency of 330bps and EPS
accretion of 5%.
The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of
2016 (3Q16),
subject to regulatory approval, at which point Fitch will
resolve the Rating
Watch Positive on First Niagara.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, Viability Ratings (VRs)
Fitch's affirmation of Key reflects our view that the FNFG
transaction will
strengthen KEY's franchise in key markets. Post-closing, KEY
would have an
improved and strong market position in upstate NY as well as
other key markets.
Additionally, the FNFG franchise has a strong retail deposit
base which is
currently undervalued given the low rate environment and excess
liquidity in the
market. KEY's projected improvements to its efficiency ratio and
pre-tax-cost
saves of $400 million are also viewed positively. Further, KEY's
pro-forma CET1
ratio of 9.5% is considered appropriate given the risk profile
of the combined
entity. KEY will need to successfully complete some balance
sheet restructuring
including the disposition of FNFG's $4 billion credit
securities. Mitigating
factors are KEY's credit mark of 3% on the loan portfolio which
combined with
the projected capital position should support credit
deterioration and potential
write-downs from the investment portfolio.
The Negative Outlook reflects Fitch's view that integration and
execution risks
are high given that FNFG has been an acquisitive bank and has
undertaken
significant investment to improve its infrastructure. Thus,
Fitch views
integration risk to be higher as KEY assesses and transitions
FNFG's technology
and infrastructure to its own platform.
Fitch also believes execution risks are higher given the size of
this
acquisition and KEY's limited experience. Although FNFG's
balance sheet is
modest in complexity, KEY lacks a proven track record of
successful
acquisitions. Fitch's previous press release for KEY (dated Oct.
5, 2015 and
available at www.fitchratings.com) highlighted that KEY's
ratings would be
sensitive to a sizeable acquisition.
In Fitch's view, FNFG's commercial real estate (CRE) business
and residential
mortgage portfolio (roughly about $14.7 billion) should continue
to experience
steady credit performance. However, Fitch has noted concerns
with FNFG's risk
profile given aggressive growth. Further, the company also
entered relatively
new business lines such as indirect auto, leveraged lending, and
asset-based
lending at a time when competition for loans is fierce. Despite
continued stable
asset quality measures, we believe FNFG's historical credit
metrics may not be
indicative of future performance.
The placement of FNFG on Rating Watch Positive reflects that its
pending
acquisition by KeyCorp can address a number of issues that have
been affecting
the company. These include its relatively weak capital position,
low
profitability, and rapid growth. Fitch expects to resolve FNFG's
Rating Watch
upon the completion of the transaction with KEY, with closing
expected in 3Q16,
subject to customary closing conditions, including required
regulatory
approvals.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Similar to most commercial U.S. banks, KEY and FNFG have a
Support Rating of '5'
and Support Rating Floor of 'NF'. In Fitch's view, KEY and FNFG
are not
systemically important and therefore, the probability of support
is unlikely.
IDRs and VRs do not currently incorporate any support.
HOLDING COMPANY
KEY's IDR and VR are equalized with those of its operating
companies and banks,
reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which means it
is mandated in
the U.S. to act as a source of strength for its bank
subsidiaries. Ratings are
also equalized reflecting the very close correlation between
holding company and
subsidiary default probabilities
FNFG's IDR and VR are equalized with those of its bank
subsidiary, First Niagara
Bank, reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which
means it is
mandated in the U.S. to act as a source of strength for its bank
subsidiaries.
Ratings are also equalized reflecting the very close correlation
between holding
company and subsidiary default probabilities.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
KEY's preferred securities are rated five notches below its VR.
Preferred stock
is notched two times from the VR for loss severity, and three
times for
non-performance. Hybrid securities ratings are in accordance
with Fitch's
criteria and assessment of the instruments' non-performance and
loss severity
risk profiles. Thus, these ratings have been affirmed due to the
affirmation of
the VR.
FNFG's preferred securities are rated five notches below its VR.
Preferred stock
is notched two times from the VR for loss severity, and three
times for
non-performance. Hybrid securities ratings are in accordance
with Fitch's
criteria and assessment of the instruments' non-performance and
loss severity
risk profiles. Thus, these ratings have been affirmed due to the
affirmation of
the VR.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
The IDRs and VRs of KEY's bank subsidiary benefits from the
cross-guarantee
mechanism in the U.S. under FIRREA, and therefore the IDRs and
VRs of KeyBank NA
are equalized across the group.
The IDRs and VRs of FNFG's bank subsidiary benefits from the
cross-guarantee
mechanism in the U.S. under FIRREA, and therefore the IDRs and
VRs of First
Niagara Bank NA are equalized across the group.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
KEY's uninsured deposit ratings are rated one notch higher than
the company's
IDR and senior unsecured debt because U.S. uninsured deposits
benefit from
depositor preference. U.S. depositor preference gives deposit
liabilities
superior recovery prospects in the event of default.
FNFG's uninsured deposit ratings are rated one notch higher than
the company's
IDR and senior unsecured debt because U.S. uninsured deposits
benefit from
depositor preference. U.S. depositor preference gives deposit
liabilities
superior recovery prospects in the event of default.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
KEY's Negative Outlook could be revised to Stable should the
bank successfully
execute on the integration of FNFG, credit mark sufficiently
addresses any
credit issues, regulators approve the merger in a timely manner,
and KEY's
projected figures for the transaction materialize, including
internal rate of
return, estimated profitability measures, expected cost saves
and solid capital
position in line with its forecasts.
Should operational and integration risks arise that are material
to financial
performance as well as the overall risk profile of the entity,
KEY's rating
would likely be downgraded.
FNFG's ratings will likely be upgraded and equalized with Key
upon the
completion of the acquisition. However, FNFG's ratings could
come under negative
pressure should KEY be unable or unwilling to complete the
acquisition.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
KEY's and FNFG's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are
sensitive to
Fitch's assumption as to capacity to procure extraordinary
support in case of
need.
HOLDING COMPANY
Should KEY begin to exhibit signs of weakness, demonstrate
trouble accessing the
capital markets, or have inadequate cash flow coverage to meet
near-term
obligations, there is the potential that Fitch could notch the
holding company
IDR and VR from the ratings of KeyBank NA.
Should FNF begin to exhibit signs of weakness, demonstrate
trouble accessing the
capital markets, or have inadequate cash flow coverage to meet
near-term
obligations, there is the potential that Fitch could notch the
holding company
IDR and VR from the ratings of First Niagara Bank.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings of subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued
by KEY and its
subsidiary are primarily sensitive to any change in KEY's VR.
The ratings of subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued
by FNFG and its
subsidiary are primarily sensitive to any change in FNFG's VR.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES
As the IDRs and VRs of the subsidiaries are equalized with those
of KEY to
reflect support from their ultimate parent, they are sensitive
to changes in the
parent's propensity to provide support, which Fitch currently
does not expect,
or from changes in KEY's IDRs.
As the IDRs and VRs of the subsidiaries are equalized with those
of FNFG to
reflect support from their ultimate parent, they are sensitive
to changes in the
parent's propensity to provide support, which Fitch currently
does not expect,
or from changes in FNFG's IDRs.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The ratings of long- and short-term deposits issued by KEY and
its subsidiaries
are primarily sensitive to any change in KEY's long- and
short-term IDRs.
The ratings of long- and short-term deposits issued by FNFG and
its subsidiaries
are primarily sensitive to any change in FNFG's long- and
short-term IDRs.
The rating actions are as follows:
Fitch affirms the following:
KeyCorp
--Long-term IDR at 'A-'; Outlook Negative;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Viability at 'a-';
--Senior debt at 'A-';
--Subordinated debt at 'BBB+';
--Preferred stock at 'BB';
--Short-term debt at 'F1';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
KeyBank NA
--Long-term IDR at 'A-'; Outlook Negative;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Viability at 'a-';
--Long-term deposits at 'A';
--Senior debt at 'A-';
--Subordinated debt at 'BBB+';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Key Corporate Capital, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'A-'; Outlook Negative;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1'.
KeyCorp Capital I - III
--Preferred stock at 'BB+' .
Fitch has placed the following ratings on Rating Watch Positive:
First Niagara Financial Group, Inc
--Long-term IDR 'BBB-';
--Short-term IDR 'F3';
--Viability rating 'bbb-';
--Senior unsecured 'BBB-';
--Preferred stock 'B';
--Subordinated debt 'BB+';
First Niagara Bank
--Long-term deposits at 'BBB';
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Viability at 'bbb-'
--Short-term deposits at 'F3';
--Short-term IDR at 'F3'.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
First Niagara Financial Group, Inc
First Niagara Bank
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
