(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, November 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says Australia's Major
banks'
profitability is likely to remain solid over the next 12 months,
however actual
profit growth is expected to slow. We believe that slowing
credit growth and a
turn in the credit cycle could put the brakes on further strong
profit growth.
However, profitability should remain strong, supporting the
banks' internal
capital generation.
The four major banks have announced a combined net profit of
AUD31billion at the
financial year end in 2015 (FY15). This reflects an increase of
7.6% to the
previous year, driven by improved loan growth, especially in the
banks' housing
loan books. However, net interest margins (NIM) have been
challenged by fierce
competition on assets while funding costs especially in the
wholesale markets,
have also increased. Nevertheless, the major banks' NIM still
compares strong to
similar rated peers globally. Asset quality remained solid but
it appears that
the credit cycle has bottomed as loan impairment charges
increased for most
banks.
Market conditions are likely to weaken slightly as Australia
transitions from
the mining investment boom towards a slower but steadier
non-mining driven
growth in FY16. At the same time, we expect the residential
housing boom -
especially in Sydney and Melbourne to slow. Fitch expects the
major banks' FY16
results will be impacted by a softer operating environment and
slower growth
prospects, as well as continuing NIM pressure, possibly higher
impairment
charges, and more technology spending particularly when expense
management
experiences greater scrutiny.
NIMs of Australia's major banks are likely to remain strong
relative to its
international peers. Business lending and residential mortgage
markets are
likely to remain competitive and further margin pressure may
arise if funding
costs increase or interest rates fall. The announcement made by
the major banks
of an increase in some mortgage rates in response to higher
capital
requirements, should partly offset the NIM pressure.
Fitch believes that cost efficiency is likely to come under
pressure as all
banks continue to invest in technology which should support cost
efficiency in
the long-term and offset some disruptive competition pressure.
However, these
additional expenses will need to be absorbed at a time when
revenue growth is
slowing. Hence, we expect that the major banks will focus on
tighter,
non-technology related cost management.
Fitch expects loan impairment charges to rise from its cyclical
low, reflecting
the softer economy indicated by some risk migration, reflecting
the pressure
that certain industries and regions may experience. Fitch does
not foresee a
sharp deterioration in asset quality unless the banks' main
markets experience a
severe economic shock or interest rates were to increase
sharply.
Fitch expects all major banks to focus on their main markets in
Australia and
New Zealand where they benefit from strong market share and
pricing power.
National Australia Bank (AA-/ Stable) remains on track to
refocus on its core
businesses and are likely to offload its UK business in
early-2016 and
reposition its wealth management business during FY16.
