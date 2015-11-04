(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, November 03 (Fitch) The opening of a 'Masala'
bond market,
where Indian firms issue bonds offshore in rupee, will provide
an opportunity
for some larger issuers to diversify funding sources without
taking on currency
risks, says Fitch Ratings. The ability to diversify funding
would be credit
positive, but in the early stages of development the market will
likely be
restricted to better-quality issuers or ones with some degree of
name
recognition in the local markets.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced relaxed rules in late
September to
allow Indian companies to issue local currency-denominated bonds
overseas. This
follows a 2014 decision to allow the Asian Development Bank and
International
Financial Corporation to issue rupee-denominated bonds in the
international
market.
The new guidelines allow for a wide range of potential
borrowers, including
non-bank financial institutions, and other corporates which were
not permitted
to issue offshore under the earlier external commercial
borrowing (ECB)
framework. Masala bonds will be required to have a minimum
maturity of five
years, and there is a USD750m per year limit for borrowers -
though a firm can
exceed this limit with RBI approval.
There have been no Masala bond issues by Indian firms yet. But
Fitch believes
that issuers will be likely to have to pay more than if they
issued in the
domestic market. As Masala bonds are denominated in rupees,
foreign investors
will be taking currency risk. Furthermore, issuers will most
likely have to pay
a premium for the limited offshore liquidity in rupee.
As such, the main incentive for Indian companies to issue Masala
bonds is likely
to be for the diversification of funding sources, as opposed to
price. Non-bank
financial institutions, which currently rely heavily on domestic
banks for
funding, could particularly benefit from the new market.
That said, the scope for development of the Masala bond market
is likely to be
limited in the near term. Fitch believes that in the early
stages only
better-quality firms at investment grade - state-owned
enterprises and large
non-bank financial institutions - will be in a position to
successfully issue.
Smaller, sub-investment-grade issuers may not find the Masala
bond market
practical.. Notably, foreign-investor interest has yet to be
tested, and will be
affected by sentiment regarding the rupee/US dollar exchange
rate and other
macro factors.
Overall, the development of a Masala bond market would be
positive for Indian
firms, opening up potentially significant new sources of
funding. However, the
development of the market beyond a select group of large,
higher-quality issuers
could take time and will be dependent on international
liquidity, domestic
macroeconomic variables and foreign-investor sentiment.
