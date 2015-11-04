(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that UBS Group
AG's (UBS;
A/Stable/a) operating profitability was resilient in 3Q15
despite difficult
market conditions. Net profit was affected by higher provisions
for litigation
and regulatory matters in 3Q15. In addition, UBS announced that
it expected the
new Swiss capital requirements, announced in October 2015, to
have a 3pp
negative impact on its return on tangible equity target, before
mitigation
action taken by the bank.
UBS reported CHF979m 3Q15 pre-tax profit adjusted for changes in
the fair value
of own debt (CHF32m gain in 3Q15), net restructuring charges
(CHF298m), gains on
a financial stake (CHF81m), foreign exchange losses from a
subsidiary sale
(CHF27m) and a gain from changes to UBS's retiree plan in the US
(CHF21m).
Adjusted 3Q15 pre-tax profit included CHF592m provisions for
litigation,
regulatory and similar matters. Excluding these provisions,
adjusted pre-tax
profit was up 11% yoy and stable qoq excluding similar items in
respective
quarters.
UBS's CHF2,068m 3Q15 net income benefited from a CHF1,513m net
upward revision
of deferred tax assets (DTA) in 3Q15, which mainly related to
its US business.
UBS announced that it expects a further net upward revaluation
of approximately
CHF500m in 4Q15 and CHF500m in 2016. Excluding the impact from
DTA revaluation,
UBS generated a good 10% annualised adjusted return on tangible
equity in 9M15.
Including the DTA revaluation, the annualised 9M15 adjusted
return on tangible
equity was 14.5%.
UBS's performance in its Wealth Management (WM) and Wealth
Management Americas
(WMA) businesses were both affected by negative market
performance in 3Q15,
which translated into CHF26bn and USD53bn qoq declines net of
currency effects
in invested assets, respectively. While the 3Q15 decrease in
invested assets
will weigh on fee generation in the coming quarters, we believe
that UBS should
continue to report sound profitability in both businesses.
In WM, adjusted net new money (NNM) inflows slowed to CHF3.5bn
in 3Q15 (equal to
a 1.5% annualised growth of assets under management) mainly due
to client
deleveraging in Asia and Europe following high equity market
volatility during
the summer. UBS reported CHF698m adjusted pre-tax profit in
3Q15, down 9% both
yoy and qoq. Net interest income increased on higher lending
volumes, but this
was offset by low transaction-based income. WM reported a
satisfactory 64%
cost-income ratio in 3Q15. WMA reported an 8% yoy increase in
3Q15 adjusted
pre-tax profit to USD287m. Similar to WM, transaction-based
income was lower but
earnings benefited from continued lending growth, which is in
line with the
bank's strategy. NNM inflows declined to a low 0.2% annualised
growth rate in
3Q15 after sound growth since 3Q14.
UBS's Asset Management division, a smaller contributor to UBS's
earnings,
reported a CHF137m adjusted pre-tax profit in 3Q15, up 2% qoq.
Gross margin on
invested assets rose 2bp qoq to 31bp, as management fees
increased and earnings
also benefited from positive currency effects.
UBS's Retail & Corporate division reported 3Q15 adjusted pre-tax
profit of
CHF428m, 3% higher than in the previous quarter as operating
income benefited
from continued lending growth - new lending business was up 2.5%
yoy. UBS's net
interest margin held up despite the low interest rate
environment (167bp of
average loan exposure, up 2bp qoq). Loan impairment charges were
immaterial in
3Q15. While asset quality is likely to deteriorate in the future
following the
economic slowdown in Switzerland, we expect any deterioration to
be easily
absorbable given the sound quality of UBS's domestic loan book.
Costs remain
under control with a 56% adjusted cost-income ratio in 3Q15.
UBS posted resilient results in its investment bank (IB) despite
difficult
market conditions in 3Q15 and saw a 6% revenue increase yoy
unlike most of its
global trading and universal bank (GTUB) peers. UBS's equities
sales and trading
franchise reported a 4% yoy increase in revenue, as cash
equities and the US
business performed well. Unlike most of its GTUB peers, IB's FX,
rates and
credit business reported a resilient performance (up 37% yoy and
11% qoq),
notably in macro products. UBS maintained good cost control in
IB with a 70%
cost-income ratio and the bank generated a solid 34% return on
attributed equity
on an annualised basis in 3Q15.
UBS's corporate centre reported a CHF1,174m adjusted pre-tax
loss in 3Q15,
CHF803m of which related to the Non-Core and Legacy Portfolio.
We expect that
litigation and conduct costs will continue to affect UBS's
performance, as was
illustrated by the CHF534m provision for such matters booked in
the Non-Core and
Legacy Portfolio in 3Q15. UBS's Non-Core and Legacy Portfolio
contributed
CHF59bn to the group's leverage ratio denominator in 3Q15, down
CHF12bn qoq.
Around two-thirds of the leverage exposure was to rates
products, and most of
the associated risk-weighted assets (RWA) related to operational
risk (CHF20bn
out of CHF32bn total RWA).
We believe that UBS is well positioned to meet the increased
regulatory capital
requirements announced by the Swiss government in late October.
UBS continues to
report the highest risk-weighted capital ratios among its GTUB
peer group, with
a 14.3% fully-applied CET1 ratio at end-3Q15. UBS announced that
it expects RWA
to increase as a result of regulatory initiatives, including
operational risk
add-ons and multipliers on some asset classes, and revised its
RWA expectations
to CHF250bn from CHF216bn at end-3Q15.
Under the revised capital requirements, UBS will have to comply
with a 5%
leverage ratio by end-2019, of which at least 3.5% will have to
be in common
equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital and up to 1.5% in high-trigger
additional Tier 1
(AT1) instruments. At end-3Q15, UBS's fully-applied Basel III
leverage ratio
stood at 3.9%, of which 3.3% was in the form of CET1 capital.
The Swiss
regulations allow for existing low-trigger AT1 instruments and
low- and
high-trigger Tier 2 instruments to be grandfathered for
inclusion as going
concern capital. Using these grandfathering rules, UBS's
fully-applied leverage
ratio under Swiss regulations stood at 5%.
The Swiss authorities also announced minimum total
loss-absorbing capacity
(TLAC) requirements, and the two big Swiss banks have to hold a
TLAC equivalent
of up to 28.6% of risk-weighted assets (RWA) and 10% of total
leverage exposure
by end-2019. UBS announced that it intends to replace existing
Tier 2
instruments at their call dates with high-trigger AT1
instruments issued by the
holding company and to continue issuing TLAC-eligible senior
unsecured debt by
the holding company. The bank also intends to replace on
maturity existing
senior unsecured bonds and covered bonds issued by the operating
bank (UBS AG)
with TLAC-eligible bonds issued by the holding company. At
end-3Q15, about
CHF33bn, equal to 3.5% of leverage exposure, of senior unsecured
bonds and
covered bonds were outstanding, and the replacement of these
instruments with
TLAC-eligible bonds would bring the bank close to meeting
maximum TLAC
requirements of 10% of leverage exposure.
