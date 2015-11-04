(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 04 (Fitch) Since the Financial Stability Board
(FSB) removed
BBVA from its list of global systemically important banks
(G-SIB), European
banks make up only half of the total 30 G-SIBs. This reflects
the continued
retrenchment and deleveraging at some of Europe's largest banks
and a rise in
Asian-focused names, says Fitch Ratings. Dexia, Commerzbank and
Lloyds have
dropped off the list of since it was first published in 2011 and
Royal Bank of
Scotland moved to a lower bucket in 2015, highlighting its
diminished global
importance. It has to hold less loss-absorbing capital as a
result.
One new Chinese name has been added to the list each year since
2013, the latest
being China Construction Bank. There are now four Chinese
G-SIBs, three Japanese
and two Asian-focused institutions - HSBC and Standard Chartered
- representing
30% of total G-SIB names.
A higher number of Asian-focused names on the list is in line
with recent Asian
economic growth. We still expect GDP performance in Asia - where
we forecast
3.1% growth in 2015, rising to 4.2% in 2017 - to outpace Western
Europe and
North America, which we expect to reach 1.5% GDP growth in 2015,
rising to 2% in
2017. Notwithstanding the recent slowdown, Chinese growth has
been far stronger
than the Asian average and Fitch expects this to continue.
Nevertheless, we do
not expect to see many new Chinese names on the G-SIB list in
future because all
obvious candidates are already included. New names might emerge
if mergers and
acquisitions take place.
European names might continue to fade away from the G-SIB list.
We expect the
smaller, more domestic, less complex retail-focused banks to
come off more
quickly. These might include Royal Bank of Scotland whose core
business is now
UK retail and commercial banking and Groupe BPCE, which is
dominated by French
retail and SME lending.
At the other end of the spectrum, we do not think HSBC's place
at the top of the
list is likely to be challenged. It shares its position with JP
Morgan Chase,
meaning that these two banks face the toughest capital
requirements. In view of
their global importance, they must hold 2.5% additional common
equity,
loss-absorbing capital as a percentage of risk weighted assets.
Many of Europe's G-SIBs are reviewing their business models.
Barclays, Deutsche
Bank, Credit Suisse, Credit Agricole, Santander, Standard
Chartered and
Unicredit have changed their chief executive officers or chief
financial
officers during the past two years and strategic overhauls have
been announced
by many of these banks. Management at HSBC has been stable but
the bank's
business model has been refocused. Cutting back on balance
sheet-heavy
businesses is a common theme, as is an exit from non-strategic
or high risk
markets.
Further detail on European G-SIB business model refocusing can
be found in a
recent report, available by clicking on the link above.
The US continues to be well represented, with eight G-SIBs
included on the FSB's
list.
Contact:
Bridget Gandy
Managing Director, Co-head EMEA Financial Institutions
+ 44 203 530 1095
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London
E14 5GN
Janine Dow
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1464
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London
E14 5GN
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.