(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 03 (Fitch) The Federal Reserve's proposed
total loss
absorbing capital (TLAC) rules for US globally systemic
important banks (G-SIBs)
are in line with Fitch Ratings' expectations. The proposals
further strengthen
large US bank operating companies by ensuring that these banks
maintain minimum
TLAC at the bank holding company (BHC).
The proposed TLAC requirement also includes minimum external
long-term debt that
serves to recapitalize the covered BHC under a resolution
scenario. Final TLAC
standards from the Financial Stability Board (FSB) are expected
next week. Fitch
expects that additional clarity on internal TLAC for major US
foreign
subsidiaries will be forthcoming after those rules are out.
Fitch believes that the TLAC requirements are positive for
senior unsecured
creditors and operating liabilities of the major domestic
subsidiaries of the US
G-SIBs. This view was reflected in the upgrades to the eight
U.S. G-SIBs' major
domestic subsidiaries' Issuer Default Ratings in May. The rating
actions
included the major subsidiaries of Bank of America, The Bank of
New York Mellon,
Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, State
Street and Wells
Fargo.
Under the proposed capital requirements, the eight G-SIBs
subject to the
proposed rule would be required to maintain minimum TLAC and it
also requires
that a minimum of that TLAC must be met with a certain amount of
external
long-term debt (LTD). Covered BHCs would be required to maintain
TLAC at the
greater of 18% of risk-weighted assets (RWA), plus an additional
capital
conservation buffer and 9.5% of total leverage exposure. This
requirement will
fall within or exceed the initially contemplated range of 16% to
20% outlined by
the FSB's standard. Failure to meet the buffer requirement will
limit a BHC's
ability to distribute earnings, make capital distributions and
bonus payments.
The minimum external LTD requirement is proposed at the greater
of 6% of total
RWA, plus the applicable G-SIB surcharge or 4.5% of total
leverage exposure.
Only "plain vanilla" senior unsecured debt issued to
non-affiliates will qualify
for this requirement. Structured notes, preferred stock and
senior unsecured
debt maturing within one year would be excluded. In addition,
LTD maturing in
one to two years would get a 50% haircut against this
requirement. Banks would
be prohibited from redeeming or repurchasing eligible long-term
debt without
prior approval from the Fed if the action would cause the bank
to fall below its
requirements.
The US proposal largely focuses on implementing the single point
of entry (SPOE)
resolution strategy as that is largely what the US G-SIBs' plans
facilitate.
However, the US regulators allow for multiple point of entry
(MPOE) and also
recognize that many intermediate holding companies of foreign
banking
organizations have parents that will have MPOE resolution
strategies.
To ensure orderly resolution, the proposed rule includes "clean
holding company"
limitations. Such limitations at covered BHCs would incorporate
the exclusion of
short term debt and other qualifiers. To further discourage
interconnectedness,
the Fed also proposed a change to Regulation Q to require any
Fed-regulated
institution to deduct from its capital any investment in or
exposure to
unsecured debt issued by a covered BHC (G-SIB).
The Fed estimated the eight G-SIBs' aggregate current overall
shortfall to meet
the new TLAC proposal would be about $120 billion, of which
about $100 billion
would be related to the external LTD requirement. The Fed
proposes an effective
date of January 2019.
Contacts:
Joo-Yung Lee
Managing Director
Financial Institutions
+1 212 908-0560
Matthew Noll, CFA
Senior Director
Financial Institutions Fitch Wire
+1 212 908-0652
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article, which may include
hyperlinks to companies
and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions
expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.