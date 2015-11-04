(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Black
Gold Re LTD's
(BGRe) 'BBB+' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating and
'AAA(col)' National
Insurer Financial Strength rating. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
In keeping with Fitch's methodology for rating core captive
reinsurance
companies, BGRe's rating is in line with that of its parent,
Ecopetrol S.A.
Ecopetrol has a national local currency long-term rating
'AAA(col)' and an
international local currency rating of 'BBB+' with a Stable
Outlook.
Fitch categorizes BGRE as a core captive reinsurance company to
Ecopetrol based
on the operational and financial support of its parent and
because it only
reinsures risks coming from Grupo Ecopetrol (GE). In addition,
the strategy of
the captive reinsurer is aligned to the risk management of GE,
and the economic
value of this activity is reflected in savings in the assurance
process of
Ecopetrol.
BGRE is a captive reinsurer domiciled in Bermuda that only
engages in reinsuring
risks of Ecopetrol and its subsidiaries where it has controlling
interest. BGRE
works with almost all subsidiaries of Ecopetrol, which confirms
that it is a
major subsidiary of the group to which it belongs.
BGRE's strategy remains focused on the integration of insurable
risks of all
companies linked to GE and aims to standardize all processes and
procedures
related to the transfer and retention of risk. The main purpose
of BGRE is to
optimize the cost of risk transfer, provide value-added
services, and position
itself as the captive of all subsidiaries of GE. As of September
2015, the
captive records retained earnings amounting US$90.4 million,
attributable to the
positive internal generation of resources it has had since its
inception, which
in turn represents savings and benefits produced for GE.
BGRe employs the Ecopetrol Treasury Department for its
investment portfolio
management. In addition Ecopetrol provides technical and
operational support to
the captive for its optimum performance through the Risk
Financing Coordination.
BGRE's capital has doubled in the last five years (USD180
million as of
September 2015), mainly due to an internal generation of
resources and a
conservative policy of maintaining retained earnings. It is
expected to
strengthen the capital structure in order to provide optimal
insurance
alternatives in times of stress and tough market conditions.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Rating Outlook is Stable. Fitch does not anticipate any
changes to the
ratings.
An upgrade may be considered if positive changes occur to
Ecopetrol's credit
profile. Negative changes to Ecopetrol's ratings or to its
ability and
willingness to provide support could result in a downgrade for
BGRe. However,
Fitch views the latter as unlikely.
