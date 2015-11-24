(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, November 24 (Fitch) Following a review of U.S.
property/casualty
industry loss reserves as of year-end 2014, Fitch Ratings has
concluded that
reserves remain adequate. Loss reserves are the largest
liability on insurers'
balance sheets and key source of potential capital volatility. A
new special
report details Fitch's analysis of industry reserve adequacy,
sources of reserve
strength and weakness by product segment, and commentary on
reserve development
experience.
"Chances are limited for near-term reserve deficiencies emerging
that would
significantly affect capital levels," said Jim Auden, Managing
Director.
"Overall reserve stability is a function of enduring stable loss
costs trends.
Barring a meaningful upward shift in key loss cost drivers,
including general
inflation trends, medical expenses and litigation costs, a turn
towards reserve
deficiencies is unlikely."
The analysis also includes a stress test analysis of industry
loss reserve
adequacy, revealing that the industry's current capital position
can withstand
considerable reserve volatility, though the levels of reserve
stress considered
would have varying effects on individual insurers.
Fitch estimates that industry reserves were adequate at year-end
2014, within a
potential for modest deficiencies after adjusting for allowable
reserve
discounts. Reserve strength of individual market segments differ
to some degree.
Medical professional liability and other liability claims made
and occurrence
lines are estimated to have redundant reserve levels. In
addition, Fitch
estimates personal lines segments, private passenger automobile
liability and
homeowners' multi-peril to be redundant.
In contrast, commercial auto liability and workers' compensation
segments
continue to have projected reserve deficiencies. Latent asbestos
and
environmental (A&E) exposures also continue to represent a
source of unfavorable
reserve development. In recent years, an increasing number of
U.S. insurers
opted to purchase reinsurance coverage to substantially reduce
uncertainty tied
to A&E claims.
For the ninth consecutive calendar year, property/casualty
industry prior period
loss reserves have developed favorably, positively affecting
statutory
profitability. The magnitude of favorable development declined
moderately in
2014 but has increased slightly through the first nine months of
2015. More
recent underwriting periods may generate future reserve
redundancies. However,
they are unlikely to generate favorable development at levels
consistent with
past hard market accident years such as 2005-2007 that now
represent a smaller
percentage of overall loss reserves.
The full report 'U.S. Property/Casualty Industry Loss Reserve
Adequacy' dated
Nov. 24, 2015, is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under
'Insurance' and
'Special Reports'.
