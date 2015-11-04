(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, November 04 (Fitch) The announcement last
week that the
Communist Party of China's Central Commission for Discipline
Inspection (CCDI)
would be conducting an inspection tour of China's largest banks
and financial
regulatory authorities underscores broader challenges the
country's banks face
with governance, management and political risks, says Fitch
Ratings.
The detention of Agricultural Bank of China's (ABC) president
and vice-chairman
by the CCDI - as reported in local and international media -
highlights the
potential risks large Chinese banks could face amid the broader
investigation.
The executives' detention follows corruption investigations at
China Minsheng
Bank and Bank of Beijing earlier in the year.
There is no indication if the ABC executives' detention and the
CCDI's
inspection tour will result in further investigations at China's
other large
lenders. That said, Fitch maintains that investigations of
individuals,
including senior officers of a bank, are unlikely to have a
major effect on
entities' ratings.
Chinese banks' Viability Ratings (VRs) are already
sub-investment grade and
factor in a certain degree of weak corporate governance and
management
effectiveness. Fitch's VRs for China's banks range from 'bb' to
'b' with each of
the Big 4 banks' - ABC, Bank of China, China Construction Bank,
and Industrial
and Commercial Bank of China - at 'bb'. Moreover, the influence
of management is
viewed as low relative to other factors, such as the operating
environment,
asset quality and capitalisation/leverage.
The investigation of both the large banks and China's regulatory
agencies also
underscores potential weaknesses in the regulatory framework for
financial
institutions. Senior banking officials in China tend to rotate
between
regulatory bodies and financial institutions, which raises
questions about the
independence of the regulators and standards of prudential
oversight.
The review could be positive from a credit perspective if it
leads to
strengthening governance standards and increased transparency in
individual
banks and for the banking system as a whole. The review may also
lead to more
conservative approaches and strategies by some banks, which
would improve
stability at a time when the operating environment has become
increasingly
challenging amid a broader macroeconomic slowdown.
However, significantly stronger governance and greater
transparency in the
banking sector would require improvements throughout the system,
from the
government down to individual banks, and it is not clear if the
ongoing
investigation tour has such a substantive scope.
While it is Fitch's view that the current investigation is
unlikely to affect
ratings, it could have a more substantive credit impact if it
uncovers any
activity that leads to large financial losses, impaired
franchises or reduction
in the prospect of sovereign support.
Disclosure Statement: The above article originally appeared as a
post on the
Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article
can be accessed
at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of
Fitch Ratings.
