(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, November 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Oversea-Chinese
Banking Corp's (OCBC; AA-/Stable) proposed Australian
dollar-denominated
floating-rate notes due 2018 an expected rating of 'AA-(EXP)'.
The notes will be
issued under OCBC's USD10bn global medium-term note programme.
The final rating
is subject to the receipt of final documentation conforming to
information
already received.
The proceeds will be used for OCBC's general corporate purposes.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes are rated at the same level as OCBC's 'AA-' Long-Term
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR). This is because the notes will constitute direct,
unsubordinated
and unsecured obligations of the bank, and will rank equally
with all its other
unsecured and unsubordinated obligations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating of the notes is sensitive to changes in OCBC's IDR,
which is driven
by its Viability Rating of 'aa-'.
For more details on OCBC's ratings and credit profile, see the
rating action
commentary "Fitch Affirms Major Singaporean Banks at 'AA-';
Outlook Stable",
dated 14 August 2015, and its full rating report, dated 27
October 2015, which
are available at www.fitchratings.com.
OCBC's other ratings are as follows:
Long-Term IDR 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR 'F1+'
Viability Rating 'aa-'
Support Rating '1'
Support Rating Floor 'A-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Elaine Koh
Director
+65 6796 7239
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Wee Siang Ng
Senior Director
+65 6796 7230
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Date of the relevant committee: 13 August 2015
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
