LONDON, November 05 (Fitch) A ruling by the Polish
Constitutional Tribunal
coupled with a pledge by the new government to raise the
personal income tax
(PIT) threshold is likely to reduce revenues for Poland's cities
and
municipalities from 2017, Fitch Ratings says. Without offsetting
measures, this
would put pressure on their operating performance, and
potentially their
ratings.
The Law and Justice (PIS) party pledged to raise the PIT
threshold for the first
time since 2009 during its successful election campaign (see <a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/fitch-home/pressrelease?id=992927
"">
'Fitch: PIS Win May Drive Polish Fiscal Easing, Hit Bank
Profits'. ) to
PLN8,000 from PLN3,000, but did not say when it would do so. The
Constitutional
Tribunal said last week that the absence of a mechanism to keep
the PIT
threshold no lower than the minimum subsistence level (currently
estimated at
PLN6,500) was unconstitutional. The law governing how PIT
contributions are
calculated will become invalid from 30 November 2016,
effectively setting a
deadline for the incoming government to introduce a new system
and deliver a
substantial part of its commitment.
Increasing the threshold would reduce the aggregate
PIT-generated revenues that
Polish local and regional governments (LRGs) receive from the
central government
by PLN8.7bn, according to a Ministry of Finance estimate. This
is equivalent to
around 5% of their total budgeted current revenue for 2015. The
overall impact
on cities and municipalities would be greater than on the
regions, since they
receive the bulk of PIT proceeds that are allocated to LRGs,
while regions rely
more on their share of corporate income tax revenues.
We therefore expect city and municipality budgets to be hit from
2017 via lower
revenue streams. The impact on their operating performance,
which has improved
overall in recent years, will vary depending on the contribution
of PIT to total
current revenues (which tends to be higher in large cities under
the formula
used to redistribute PIT revenue). It will also depend on the
policy responses
from the central and local governments, and on economic growth.
Local governments may have less scope for compensating
expenditure measures,
having already curtailed spending to comply with the LRG debt
limit introduced
in 2014 and with limited flexibility to make cuts in more rigid
budgetary items
like education and social care.
Falling current revenues may have the secondary effect of
constraining future
borrowing capacity, as the LRG debt limit is set with reference
to the average
current balance over the previous three years. This could reduce
financing
flexibility and reduce or delay investment, potentially reducing
the absorption
of EU grants made available to Polish LRGs in the 2014-2020
Multiannual
Financial Framework.
We expect cities and municipalities to seek compensating revenue
support from
the central government, but there is no indication what form
this might take.
When the central government granted tax relief to families with
children and
then cut PIT rates in 2007-2009, no offsetting support was
immediately available
to counter the fall in PIT revenue received by LRGs (which
dropped by 5.5% yoy
in 2009), although central government grants to finance LRGs'
operations were
subsequently increased in 2010.
The emergence of a new mechanism for determining the PIT
threshold and any
related policies and the impact on operating performance will be
important
factors in our ratings assessments for Polish cities and
municipalities over the
medium term.
Contact:
Maurycy Michalski
Director
+48 22 330 67 01
Fitch Polska S.A.
16 Krolewska Street
Warsaw 00-103
Mark Brown
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 203 530 1588
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Malgorzata Socharska,
Warsaw, Tel: +48 22
338 62 81, Email: malgorzata.socharska@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
